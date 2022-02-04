Ufologist Predicts Death By ETs After First Contact

If you’re looking for information on extraterrestrials – specifically, what will happen when (assuming it hasn’t happened already) we make contact – would you go to a person who worked in government on UFO investigations, a psychic who claims he received his powers from space aliens and is in contact with them, or a priest who works for NASA in the field of first contacts? Would your answer change if you knew what each of these people expects will happen when humans and space aliens meet? Uri Geller, the psychic, recently revealed he believes ETs will be benevolent – curing the diseases that humans suffer from and extending our lifespans past 200 years. NASA has indeed hired Reverend Dr. Andrew Davison to help the agency prepare its own employees and all other humans for the discovery of aliens – it’s obviously concerned about the religious implications of first contact.

That leaves the (former) government UFO researcher – Nick Pope. He recently warned that aliens are leaving the area and are no longer interested in Earth because they’re afraid of Russian president Vladimir Putin (but they like Queen Elizabeth II). Now he has a truly frightening prediction about the consequences of the first alien encounter.

“If we are being visited, a civilization that has figured out viable interstellar travel is going to be able to crack this planet open like a nut if they wanted to.”

And what will they be using as nutcrackers?

“If we face an alien invasion, it would be stealth fighters against bows and arrows, and even that is understating the technology that they would have. Their technology would be indistinguishable from magic. It’s almost unimaginable. The weapons that an alien civilization may have could wipe out life in a heartbeat.”

According to The Sun, Pope believes humans are “toast” if E.T’s invade … and it doesn’t take a mathematician to figure out that, with the potential for “trillions” of alien civilizations, the chance of the invaders being hostile is significant.

“It only takes the existence of one super predator species and you’re in trouble.”

Pope sees the arrival of ETs on Earth being the same as the arrival of Europeans on the continents that would become the Americas. And we know how that turned out.

“When European explorers encountered Native Americans, it was guns and horses against bows and arrows.”

Except the gap between our weapons and theirs would be exponentially greater – he sees any civilization which can travel through space to Earth to be potentially billions of years ahead of us. That would be more like atomic bombs against fingernails … and then there are the alien germs, viruses and other contaminants that humans won’t be prepared for or inoculated against.

Sci-fi television shows lean towards benevolent aliens, while sci-fi movies see them as hostile. It’s difficult to discern what the various governments of the world think of ETs, but there’s no doubt they won’t agree with each other on what to do. Those who believe ETs are already here point to the fact that they haven’t wiped us out yet as a sign they lean towards being nice – or at least tolerant. Uri Geller thinks they’re good, Nick Pope says the odds point to evil. Will NASA’s priests be trying to convert the ETs … or praying over dead humans?

What do YOU think will happen when the ETs arrive?