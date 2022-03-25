25.08 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Ahriman’s Spiders

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
In the early 20th century spiritualist and philosopher Rudolf Steiner warned of the dangers of humans being disconnected from spirit. He spoke of the dangers and influence of dark forms intent on controlling and directing us. We chat about his works and consider how recent global events may be manifestations of the very entities he warned of.
We also take a wild ride into the alleged reincarnation of Jesus and find out how it relates to UN meat grinder carrying aircraft.
