25.10 – MU Plus+ Podcast – The EM Pill

In our modern world we are immersed in a thick fog of electromagnetic radiation from which there is no escape. Conventional science tells us that there is nothing to be concerned about; however should we be more cautious? Some leading scientists have suggested that there is considerable reason to be concerned and the EM radiation constantly blasting through our bodies could have severe adverse health effects. We take a look at some of these claims and ponder the hidden electronic epidemic humanity may be experiencing.
Links
- Resonance: Beings of Frequency
- Electromagnetic fields and melatonin production
- Role of melatonin on electromagnetic radiation
- Pineal melatonin level disruption in humans due to electromagnetic fields and ICNIRP limits
- DNA Teleportation. Really?
- The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence