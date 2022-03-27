27.08 – MU Podcast – Insectocalypse

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:16:07 — 70.1MB)
If you ask people to think of a future global catastrophe many will say nuclear war, asteroid impact or some other Hollywood style disaster. However few would have considered the worldwide collapse of insect populations to threaten our survival. We discuss this highly disturbing concept and consider its merits in bringing about the destruction of humanity.
Then in our Plus+ extension we look at the claims of a secret electromagnetic arms deal between the Soviets and infamous Japanese cults that resulted in a huge explosion in the Australian outback.
Links
- The Insect Crisis: The Fall of the Tiny Empires That Run the World
- Research on the Impacts to Bees from Electromagnetic Radiation
- Disturbing Honeybees’ Behavior with Electromagnetic Waves: a Methodology
Plus+ Extension
- Aum Shinrikyo Station
- On the Trail of Harry Mason
- Mahikari and AUM: In the Grip of the Black Hand
- How Aum Researched and Tested Electromagnetic Weapons for its Final War—in Japan, over the Australian Outback and in the Ionosphere
- Hideo Murai Kobe
- Tesla Weapons
- The Demon in the Protocols
- The Dark Roots Of A Japanese Cult