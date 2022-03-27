27.09 – MU Podcast – The Scole Aftermath

In the early 1990’s a group of spiritualists set out to scientifically prove the existence of life beyond death. Known as the “Scole Experiment”, the group encountered intelligences only too willing to assist in facilitating the bridging of our world and theirs. However the encounters rapidly escalated, and odd interactions with mini flying saucers, grey ETs and time travelling entities put a stop to the whole thing. Yet there was a strange aftermath to the experiment and for this episode we chat about the unusual occurrences surrounding those involved in this surreal chapter of the supernatural.

Then for Plus+ members we unpack the wild conspiracy surrounding the return of the demonic entity Saturn. Known throughout history under different names, we take a look at the consistencies in religious and mythical texts describing the influence of fallen gods on the course of humanity and the dangers of the new age should the monster be released from its subterranean cave.

