Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and their Haunted Houses

Mention the words “friends” and “ghost” in the same sentence and most people will think of Casper, the Friendly Ghost – a cartoon character created in the late 1930s for a children’s storybook who went on to star in comic books, five television shows, and dozens of films and shorts. That’s far more than the two ‘Friends’ stars with ghost stories we’re talking about today. Earlier this week, Courtney Cox (Monica) revealed she once sold her house because it was haunted. That’s after Jennifer Aniston (Rachel) revealed she also lived in a haunted house. Any more friends with ghosts?

“So, Carole King came over to my house and she said there had been a divorce that was really ugly, and there was a ghost in the house. And I was ‘Yeah, whatever.’ But other people who had stayed there with me — like, friends of mine — said they had an encounter with a woman who was sitting on the edge of the bed.”

Yes, THAT Carole King. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the latest Scream 5 slasher movie, Courtney Cox revealed she once lived in a home in California’s beautiful Laurel Canyon that was previously owned by singer-songwriter Carole King – yes, THAT house in the photo on the cover of “Tapestry” in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood where King met James Taylor and Joni Mitchell and wrote the songs that made her a singing star as well as a songwriter. That sounds like a house with many stories to tell, but unfortunately Cox only got the one about the ghost.

“I was at the house one day, not being a believer. And the doorbell rang. It was a UPS guy or something, and I opened the door and he said, ‘Do you know this house is haunted?’ “And I go, ‘Yeah, why? Why do you think that?’ “He goes, ‘Because there is someone standing behind you,’” Cox said. “And I was like, ‘Let’s sell.’”

Built in 1926, the 3,832-square-foot house has a two-story rotunda, five bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms, a swimming pool with a cabana … and a ghost. (Photo and map for the house here.) Cox doesn’t give any more details about the ghost and it appears King never talked about it, so that’s all we have. Cox lived in the home in the late 80’s and sold it in 1991 – before she starred in Friends (1994) with Jennifer Aniston. While Monica and Rachel were fictional roomies, did they ever talk about their real-life ghost roommates?

“I had just moved from New York City to California, and someone said to me, ‘Oh, you have a spirit in your house. You should have someone [come by] and clear the house, And I was like, ‘Oh man. I’ve landed in Los Angeles.’ We’re talking about ghosts, spirits, and a ghost whisperer?”

In 2018, Aniston revealed on The Late Late Show With James Corden her own ghostly encounter, telling the host she knew something was amiss when she and her human roommate heard noises, the dishwasher or the coffee maker starting up by themselves, the stereo suddenly going full volume and other things that were “terrifying!” Aniston admitted hiring a medium who lit incense in a dish and the cracked when the medium walked to a corner of the room. That could be the result of hot incense meeting cheap glass, but then a heavy ashtray cracked. Aniston remembers the medium telling her the ghost didn’t like her roommate … so, in a very non-Rachel move, Aniston bailed out and left the ghost to the roommate.

Any more Friends with ghosts? Well, if you want to connect a remote dot, Matt LeBLanc’s character Joey Tribbiani had many memorable lines .. including one famous one about a ghost. In “The One Where the Stripper Cries,” he was a contestant on ‘Pyramid’ (hosted by Donny Osmond) when he and his partner had this exchange:

Anything from David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow or Matthew Perry?