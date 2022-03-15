Demons Coming, Presidential UFO Files, Horny Murder Hornets and More Mysterious News Briefly — March 15, 2022

Mysterious News Briefly — March 15, 2022

Cuban astrologer and psychic to the stars Mhoni Vidente is a little late on her 2022 predictions, but they were worth the wait – she sees a tragic plane crash in Mexico, President Joe Biden stepping down, Vladimir Putin emerging as the world’s most powerful ruler, and Lucifer and 72 of his demons wreaking havoc on Earth until a final confrontation on March 21 with an army of angels. Did she really need to tell us any but the last one?

In a dystopian test of a Tesla’s ability recognize things on autopilot, a car enthusiast found that a Tesla 3 will brake for a foam Tesla Model 3, a cardboard cutout of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and a large stuffed kangaroo, but ran over a stuffed dog and a taxidermy cat. If you let your cat roam, make sure it’s carrying a cutout of Musk.

A team of scientists identified and collected the sex pheromones of an Asian giant ‘murder’ hornet (Vespa mandarinia) queen and tested them in sticky traps, resulting in the capture of thousands of horny male giant hornets. What part did the sticky trap stick to? (Asking for a perverted friend.)

If your worries about human-induced climate change and the extreme weather events it causes result in feelings of despair, hopelessness, anger, depression or worse, researchers now have a name for what you’re suffering from – ecological grief or “eco-grief.” Unfortunately, the cure involves eco-money.

Russia’s space agency Roscosmos told the state-owned news network TASS that it is still planning to make good on its promise of returning NASA astronaut Vande Hei to the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on March 30 despite tensions caused by the war in Ukraine. Good luck trying to book a Russian Uber.

Astronomers discovered that the SVS 13 binary star system 980 light-years away is forming three planetary systems – one around each star and a third large one around both of them together. Who gets custody if one star decides to go rogue?

In a biological case of good-news-bad-news, researchers discovered a new species of giant tortoise in the Galapagos Islands, the good news, but they had thought it was the last of the San Cristobal giant tortoises, which means that species has apparently gone extinct – the bad news. Needless to say, fans of the San Cristobal giant tortoises are shell-shocked.

A new treatment for those suffering from eczema (atopic dermatitis) works but it requires a few months of drinking dust mite extract — liquid bits of mashed up dust mites with the solid bits removed through centrifugation. Bartenders, get ready for itchy customers to order a Mite Tai.

A Freedom of Information Act request filed by John Greenewald Jr. of The Black Vault found that Barack Obama Presidential Library claims it has “3,440 pages and 26,271 electronic files” possibly related to the existence of UFOs and related phenomenon. Be careful if you try to check them out because they could be guarded by the Librarians in Black.

Four hundred drones were suspended in the skies over downtown Austin, Texas, during the South by Southwest festival to form a giant, hovering, scannable QR code – a stunt by Paramount+ to promote its upcoming sci-fi series Halo, based on the popular Xbox game. Forget Project Blue Beam – the future is Project Blue Buy.