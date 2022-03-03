Haunted Painting, UFO Houses, Doomsday Plane and More Mysterious News Briefly — March 3, 2022

Mysterious News Briefly — March 3, 2022

Five ancient water wells discovered recently in North Sinai are believed to have been a part of the expansive Horus Military Road used by pharaohs the 13th century BCE – the wells were later filled with sand to hide them from the Persian army which invaded Egypt in 525 BCE. Sounds smart, but does Egypt have anything that isn’t filled with sand?

Researchers from the University of Exeter and the Bulindi Chimpanzee and Community Project in Uganda found that female chimpanzees — especially those with dependent offspring — tend to avoid contact with people, while males regularly interact with humans and are even willing to engage in confrontations with them. Proving once again which is the smarter sex.

A painting of two children’s dolls for sale on eBay comes with warnings from the seller to “BEWARE CURSED Vintage Painting Dolls Art Creepy Eerie WARNING 1967” and “I don’t know whose cursed blood was mixed in with the paint to create this piece, but its powers are strong” – the seller claims the painting put him in “a downward spiral ‘destroying’ his health, sleep, and his beloved pet hamster.” Sounds like the perfect gift for the child who no longer fears the Elf on the Shelf.

A new study using facial analysis tools on a large database of U.S. male and non-business entrepreneurs focused on face width-to-height ratio (fWHR), cheekbone prominence, and facial symmetry, and found that men with more prominent cheekbones and a symmetrical face were more likely to be successful entrepreneurs, while the ratio of face width to height was no help. Did photos of your face taken through the window of your spaceship give you extra points?

The mysterious Boeing E-4B “doomsday aircraft” designed to serve as a mobile command headquarters for the U.S. president, secretary of defense and top military leaders in the event of a nuclear war has been seen flying around from the US Air Force Base in Nebraska. Makes you feel embarrassed to think you called not being able to put a big bottle of shampoo in your carry-on as doomsday.

Health authorities in Peru are using ancient Mochica artifacts depicting erotic sexual positions to teach men how to inspect their own genitals in order to find early signs of cancer. At least that’s what they told their bosses who caught them looking at the statues at work.

Proving ‘what’s old is new again’ applies to UFOs, US Lighting Group in Ohio has formed a subsidiary called Futuro Houses to bring back those classic 1960s UFO-inspired space-age structures designed by Finnish architect Matti Suuronen but updated with “state-of-the-art wood-free fiberglass and carbon fiber composite construction.” Someone needs to start painting those classic Airstream trailers white and selling them as Tic-Tac UFO coaches.

As if space station crew members don’t have enough to worry about with the Russian war on the ground, NASA is having to brief the members of the “first all-private mission to the International Space Station” on avoiding irritating the astronauts onboard the station. They should tell them any problems result in long ‘time-out’ sessions in that smelly space toilet.

If you can’t afford bitcoin mining, a Stanford University study shows how to mine raw sewage for valuable materials which can be used in fertilizers and batteries to power smartphones and airplanes – with sulfur being the key mineral to search for. Should this be called sh*tcoin?

A leather helmet worn by Amelia Earhart on a 1928 flight across the Atlantic, and later in the Women’s National Air Derby in Cleveland where she lost it, sold at auction to an unnamed buyer for $825,000. This is what happens when collectors lose interest in Elvis and baseball cards.