Moon Gas, Incantation Bowls, Cancer-Sniffing Ants and More Mysterious News Briefly — March 11, 2022

Mysterious News Briefly — March 11, 2022

Police in Jerusalem recovered hundreds of stolen artifacts, including three “incantation bowls” decorated with ancient magical spells dating to between the fourth and eighth centuries CE which could have been used to ward off disease, curses or night demons. If they work, their price on eBay could set a record.

Good news for old mice – scientists at the Salk Institute in California and the San Diego Altos Institute were able to reverse the aging of adult mice cells and found that their skin and kidneys in particular showing signs of rejuvenation. If this works in humans, you’ll at least look good while standing at the urinal.

Dogs are good sniffers but when it comes to sniffing out cancer, a new study found that ants are able to differentiate between cancerous and healthy cells and between different types of cancers, after just 30 minutes of training. Once they find all the cancers, can we train the ants to stay out of the pantry?

An extremely rare 23-karat gold coin known as a leopard florin that was minted for a short time under Edward III, who ruled England from 1327 to 1377 CE and wanted to establish a gold currency, sold at auction this week for £140,000 or around $185,000 after paying the buyer’s premium. Players at games in this era had to call heads or leopards.

New research has revealed that the Hiawatha crater – a huge mysterious crater at the northwestern edge of Greenland’s ice sheet once thought to have caused the Younger Dryas cold era about 13,000 years ago — was actually the result of an asteroid or comet impact 58 million years ago. That’s quite an error – do the previous scientists have to give their diplomas back and take the course again?

As if global warming wasn’t bad enough, researchers studying the dynamics of meltwater lakes that form on the surface of Greenland’s glaciers found that the world’s largest island’s ice sheets are also melting from the bottom up as meltwater dropping a half mile adds an amount of energy comparable to that of a hydro-electric dam and raised its temperature even further above freezing by the time it reaches the bottom of the glacier. The gravity of gravity is grave.

The well-preserved wreck of the Roman cargo ship Ses Fontanelles has been found in just 50 meters (164 feet) of water in a busy area near a popular beach in Mallorca, Spain, 1600 years after it sank with its cargo of hundreds of jugs of wine, olives, oil, and fermented fish sauce it was carrying to Italy. Somebody had to serve plain pasta and water at their party.

In the race to de-extinct an extinct animal, wooly mammoths have surged into the lead as Colossal Biosciences, a Dallas company trying to do just that, raised $75 million from venture capitalists – founder and Harvard University geneticist George Church says he sees a future where tens of thousands of mammoths roam the northern tundra of Russia, Canada and Alaska. Are the people who live in these places ready to have to watch out for woolly mammoths while snowmobiling?

Astronomers using radio signals, supercomputers and the LOFAR international telescope array have created a map of 25,000 supermassive black holes. Proving life isn’t fair, your city still can’t map its supermassive potholes.

NASA carefully opened a sealed core sample of lunar rocks returned to Earth 50 years ago by the Apollo 17 crew – the last to walk on the Moon – and is now studying if any gases were released and what they might be to help prepare crews for the upcoming return to the Moon on the Artemis mission. Who will be the first rocket scientist to say, “Does this smell bad to you?”