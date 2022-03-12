More on the Matter of the Missing Loch Ness Monster(s) – A Paranormal Explanation?

Paul Seaburn’s new article on the Loch Ness Monster (or, rather, on the lack of the Loch Ness Monster!) is a good one. There’s no doubt there have been times when sightings were at a peak, such as 1933. As for the “missing monster” today, I’ll share with you my thoughts on the Nessie phenomenon. As many will know, my view is that the creatures are paranormal, rather than flesh and blood. Indeed, I wrote a book on the supernatural/occult side of the creatures of the loch. And, while it doesn’t solve every aspect of the mystery, I think it does provide some of the answers. For example, there have been a number of UFO encounters at Loch Ness. The “Great Beast” – Alistair Crowley – had a home at Loch Ness: Boleskine House. He performed all kinds of rituals at the loch. In 1973, F.W. “Ted” Holiday – a dedicated Nessie seeker from the 1960s to the 1970s – had an encounter near the shore of the loch with nothing less than a creepy Man in Black. It was things like this that made Holiday somewhat paranoid for a while. Who can blame him for that? Now, let’s continued with the weirdness at Loch Ness. There’s plenty of it.

In June 1969, a trio of American students – who were investigating the grounds of the old cemetery that sits next to Aleister Crowley’s Boleskine House – stumbled upon an ancient piece of tapestry that was wrapped around a conch (sea-snail) shell. It was around four feet by five feet in size and was adorned with snake-like imagery and wording in Turkish that translated to serpent. Interestingly, Turkey’s Lake Van has a longstanding monster legend attached to it. In addition, the tapestry itself displayed pictures of lotus flowers, which, according to ancient Chinese lore, were amongst the most favored foods of the legendary dragons of old. On top of that, in China lotus flowers were often left on the shores of lakes as offerings to the dragons that lurked within. You can see a photo of the tapestry in Holiday’s book, The Goblin Universe.

While it’s only a theory, I think I may have an answer for why the Nessies are sometimes here and why sometimes they’re not here. We have to back to the 1970s, a period when the U.S. Government was secretly running its “Remote Viewing” programs designed to use psychic powers to spy on the Russians, Chinese and others. So, what does that have to do with the Loch Ness Monsters? Possibly everything. One of those who sought to understand the full scope of the remote-viewing program was the well-known conspiracy researcher/author Jim Marrs. During the course of his investigations, Marrs learned something incredible. Namely, that the RV team, at one point, had focused their psychic skills on the Loch Ness Monster. In doing so they stumbled onto something amazing, and which added much weight to the argument that the Nessies are supernatural in nature.

Marrs said that over the course of a number of attempts to remote-view the Nessies, the team found evidence of what appeared to be physical, living creatures – ones that left wakes and which could be photographed and tracked. They even prepared drawings that suggested the Nessies might be plesiosaurs. But, there was something else, too: the ability of the creatures to vanish – as in de-materialize, no less. The remote-viewers were in a collective quandary: their work certainly supported the theory that some seriously strange creatures hid deep in Loch Ness, but they were creatures that seemed to have supernatural and abnormal qualities about them – which is precisely what both Ted Holiday and Tim Dinsdale finally came around to believing. Jim Marrs noted: “Considering that reports of human ghosts date back throughout man’s history, the Psi Spies seriously considered the possibility that the Loch Ness monster is nothing less than a dinosaur’s ghost.” An intriguing theory, to say the very least! And, it might explain why the creatures aren’t always around. There’s another mysterious, paranormal aspect to all of this, too. It revolves around what were known – centuries ago – as Kelpies. They were dangerous monsters that hid in the depths of Loch Ness – and in other Scottish lakes, too – and could take on the guises of beautiful women and horses. In both forms, the Kelpies would drag unlucky characters into the depths, and grab their bodies and souls, too. The victims would never be seen again.

In light of all the above, just perhaps we are seeing the Nessies at the loch. And, all the time. But, that we’re seeing them in the forms of those entrancing women and those dangerous horses, when we’re expecting to see long-necked monsters. Maybe, they could take on multiple forms. Consider that! A ghostly creature that can morph its appearance? That might explain why the beasts are so elusive, why so much paranormal activity has occurred at the loch, and why the monsters are never caught.