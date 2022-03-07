Nostradamus and Baba Vanga: Predictions on the Russian War with Ukraine

Most people only hear the names ‘Nostradamus’ and ‘Baba Vanga’ around New Year’s Day when the predictions of these famous psychics are rolled out for the coming year and checked for successes and failures in their predictions on the prior one. However, once in a while the world is rocked by a major and unexpected event and that’s a good time to see what these two may have predicted … and what the outcome might be. Let’s first check with the big dog – Nostradamus.

“Twice put down, the East will also weaken the West.

It’s adversary after several battles chased by sea will fail at time of need.”

When perusing through the quatrains of Nostradamus for matches to the current crisis, this one is generally seen as a prediction of a world war between the East and the West – Ukraine is west of Russia … as are the NATO nations, while its alleged allies China and North Korea are to its east. Speaking of North Korea …

“The sudden death of the first personage / Will have changed and put another in the reign.”

This one was interpreted to mean the death of North Korea’s leader Kim-Jong Un due to an unexpected accident. Could the ‘accident’ be related to getting involved with the conflict? Or is Nostradamus referring to the demise of a different world leader?

“All around the great City / Will be soldiers lodged by fields and cities.” “Sacred temples prime Roman style / Will reject the goffes foundations.”

Most experts think the great city with soldiers around it is Paris, while the second line refers to the fall of the European Union. Again, no cause is given so we’re free to connect the dots ourselves … which is always the main objection to the predictions of Nostradamus – they’re extremely dependent on interpretation.

“All will thaw, as if ice, only one remain untouched – Vladimir’s glory, the glory of Russia.”

On the other hand, Baba Vanga named names and places in many of her predictions, like this one said to have been given to Russian writer Valentin Mitrofanovich Sidorov. Baba Vanga died in 1996, while Vladimir Putin did not become prime minister until 1999 and president (for the first time) in 2000, but he was part of Boris Yeltsin’s administration in 1996. Was she referring to him? In any case, Vanga gives a glimpse to what she saw as the outcome of this conflict.

“Too much it is brought in a victim. Nobody can stop Russia.” “All will be removed by her from the way and not only will be kept but also becomes lord of the world.”

If you’re a Baba Vanga believer, these are not good signs. However, she may have also predicted two unexpected solutions in 2022 to the rise of Russia and Vladimir.

“A team of researchers will discover a lethal virus in Siberia that was, up until now, frozen. Due to the catastrophic effects of global warming, said virus will be released and could quickly spin out of control…”

Or …

“Alien ships will attack Earth and they will bomb cities and take people captive.”

While a lethal virus from Siberia spreading to Russia might seem more likely, an ET expert recently said that the real purpose of the Russian invasion was to take possession of an “alien space ark” buried in Ukraine – giving Russia two of these alleged alien ships that it knows how to fly. Fortunately (maybe), he also claims the U.S. and China have their own.

While it’s entertaining to look at these predictions, the real situation gets more serious by the hour. Let’s hope it can be resolved soon – whether a peaceful solution was predicted or not.