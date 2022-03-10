Scissorhands’ House, Sleeping Sharks, Mad Honey Poisoning and More Mysterious News Briefly — March 10, 2022

Mysterious News Briefly — March 10, 2022

Soccer fans at Rome’s Olympic Stadium were shocked and excited at the end of a recent match when a meteorite flew over with a long tail trailing behind it. As usual, hooligans began fighting over which team it was saluting.

Ecophysiologists from the University of Western Australia have found the first physiological evidence that, despite the rumors to the contrary, sharks actually sleep and they can slumber with their eyes wide open. What’s scarier than a hungry shark? A hungry sleep-swimming shark.

Just in time for the world situation, a Japanese company is selling metallic air raid and nuclear fallout shelters small enough to be set up in apartments and tiny houses while still providing their own air filtration system for as few as one occupant or as many as seven. They’re expensive but it beats lining your walls with aluminum foil and forgetting where the door is.

A 55-year-old woman in Nepal complaining of horrible dizziness, vomiting, low blood pressure and low pulse that started about an hour after consuming a small amount of wild honey was diagnosed as a rare case of “mad honey” poisoning from honey containing a toxin known as grayanotoxin which bees pick up from the nectar of a few rhododendron species found in the mountainous region of Bhutan, India, Nepal, and Turkey. This is different than the ‘mad honey poisoning’ caused by forgetting an anniversary.

After refusing for years to even discuss the subject, NASA has finally agreed to conduct space sex research to ensure that humans can safely reproduce in outer space. The first step is to get astronauts to stop referring to it as “joining the 62-mile high club.”

David Bennett Sr., the first person to receive a pig heart transplant, has died two months later at the age of 57. Somewhere in the afterlife, he’s standing at a gate trying to convince St. Peter he needs to keep it.

The house where Johnny Depp’s character lived in the 1990 movie “Edward Scissorhands” is for sale in Florida for $699,900 – a price which includes authentic movie props, an original script, a life-sized Edward Scissorhands mannequin, and outdoor topiary to match that created by Edward. The realtor can’t stop saying the house has “film location, film location, film location.”

NASA is inviting people to submit their names to be included on a flash drive that will be sent along with Artemis I, the uncrewed test flight that will be the first leg of the space agency’s project to return humans to the Moon. What will aliens think when they decode the flash drive and find so many humans named Moony McMoonface?

While we’re waiting for the de-extinction of the woolly mammoth and the Tasmanian tiger, some paleogeneticists are going after an easier extinct animal – the Christmas Island rat (Rattus macleari), which went extinct 119 years ago from diseases brought by European ships and shares about 95% of its genome with the common Norway brown rat. Do they feel guilty that Christmas Island rats never had a chance to eat pizza?

A specimen of the cartoonish Hill’s horseshoe bat that had not been seen in four decades and was listed as critically endangered has been found in Rwanda. Needless to say, scientists who saw the photo went bat-shot crazy.