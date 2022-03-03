The Many and Varied Strange Extraterrestrials On Our Planet

Make mention of the word “alien” and it will almost certainly provoke imagery of black-eyed, large-headed, dwarfish beings that have become known as the Greys. Indeed, they have become a staple part of pop-culture, never mind just the field of UFO research. The Greys appeared in Steven Spielberg’s classic 1977 movie, Close Encounters of the Third Kind. They regularly popped up in The X-Files. And, of course, there are numerous people – all across the world – who claim to have been abducted by the Greys and subjected to intrusive medical experiments. The fact is, though, that aliens come in all kinds, appearances and sizes – as this article demonstrates time and time again. It may come as a surprise to some that, in the 1950s, the Greys were nowhere in sight. They weren’t even on the scene until the early part of the 1960s. Before the black-eyed creatures surfaced, Flying Saucer researchers were looking into tales of what became known as the Space Brothers.

They were long-haired, very human-looking ETs that warned people of the threat we posed to each other, mainly from the destructive power of atomic weapons. Almost indistinguishable from us, the brothers and sisters from the stars preferred to meet with people in remote, desert locations, rather than touch down on the White House lawns. Moving on, the 1980s saw the rise of the fiendish Reptilians. The closest things to the monster made famous in Universal’s classic movie of 1954, Creature from the Black Lagoon, the Reptilians are seven-to-eight-feet-tall monsters; dangerous and predatory shapeshifters that have a hatred of the human race. Controversy-filled tales suggest that even the British Royal Family are really morphing monsters of the reptilian kind! How about the Men Black? Forget the Will Smith / Tommy Lee Jones portrayals of the Men in Black being “secret agents” of the U.S. Government. In the real world, the MIB don’t act – or even appear – human. Extremely pale-skinned, tall, and with huge eyes they hide behind large wraparound sunglasses, the Men in Black are clearly not residents of our world. Neither are their lesser known comrades, the Women in Black – who you will be learning about too. Somewhat similar to the MIB are the macabre and terrifying Black Eyed Children; they are anemic-looking kids with solid black eyes – hence their name. ETs or ET-human hybrids? Maybe both.

Have you ever considered the possibility that Bigfoot just might be an alien? Most cryptozoologists (a highly pompous term for “monster hunter”) consider the Bigfoot creatures of the United States to be an unidentified type of massive ape. The fact is, though, that there are far more than a few cases that involve witnesses claiming to have seen Bigfoot exit a Flying Saucer or several. Strange craft hover above the creatures, illuminating the woods with powerful lights. Witnesses even claim to have seen Bigfoot on-board UFOs. Suggestions have been made that other famous monsters – such as the fiery-eyed Mothman of Point Pleasant, West Virginia (made famous in John Keel’s 1975 book, The Mothman Prophecies), the Loch Ness Monster of Scotland, and the werewolf-like Dogmen – may well be extraterrestrials. Then, there are the jellyfish-style aliens that soar around the skies of our world, according to the research of the late UFO investigator, Trevor James Constable. And the list goes on and on. In fact, it’s practically unending.

Vicious, hairy dwarfs have been seen exiting UFOs and even trying to kidnap the unfortunate witnesses who crossed their paths. And particularly so in the jungles of South America. The U.K.’s Owlman – a feathery, man-like creature with Mothman-type parallels – has ties to the alien abduction phenomenon. The Grinning Man and the Shadow People are dangerous humanoids that terrorize people, in the middle of the night, by materializing in their bedrooms. They should be avoided at all costs. What about aliens coming to Earth in the form of a virus? For decades, NASA, the National Aeronautical and Space Administration, has had guidelines in place to deal with a hazardous – and potentially catastrophic – outbreak of an extraterrestrial germ that just might kill us all. An attack on our planet, which takes us out as a species, might not come via an Independence Day-like attack. Rather, it may come by a decimating alien plague from the stars.

It’s possible that some of the most legendary characters in some of the world’s cherished religious books might have been aliens. It has been suggested that both Goliath – slain by David, according to the pages of the Old Testament – and King Gilgamesh, of The Epic of Gilgamesh, were aliens. Maybe, nothing less than the legendary Nephilim or the Annunaki.

Add to all of that the tales of space-vampires, of insect-like aliens that resemble a giant Praying Mantis, of extraterrestrials who, in centuries ago, may have been responsible for the creation of tales of goblins, fairies and the “little people,” of demonic aliens, of “frog people,” of extraterrestrial robots, and much more, and what do you get? I’ll tell you: an absolute plethora of alien entities; all said to be visiting our planet, some for benign reasons and others for downright deadly and disturbing purposes. Aliens come in all sizes, shapes and colors. Some are friendly. Others are anything but friendly. They all have one thing in common: we, the human race, have encountered them. And we are still encountering them.