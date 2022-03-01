The Most Famous UFO Case Ever (Roswell, of course) Was Not A UFO Event, At All

As a follow-up to my previous article on Roswell, I thought I would share with you where I began with the mysterious affair – and why I strongly feel that Roswell was nothing less than a dark and disturbing high-altitude experiment that went terribly wrong. And there was not an alien in sight. In June 2005, Simon & Schuster published what is without doubt the most controversial book I have ever written. Its title: Body Snatchers in the Desert: The Horrible Truth at the Heart of the Roswell Story. It’s a book that suggested what crashed outside of Roswell, New Mexico in early July 1947 was not an alien spacecraft, after all, but one of a handful of definitively terrestrial vehicles that were secretly test-flown by the U.S. military, in various parts of New Mexico. And, over the course of several, specific months in the year in which (a) the flying saucer was born, (b) the CIA was created, and (c) the passing of the National Security Act went ahead. We’re talking about 1947. All of the flights ended in disaster, and particularly so for the people on-board. This was something that ensured that the tales, revelations and rumors of more than a few “crashed flying saucers and dead aliens,” in the Land of Enchantment, and in the late-1940s, became intertwined and confused. To the extent that they are now popularly recognized under one banner, that of the “the Roswell incident.”

The overwhelming secrecy surrounding the flights was due to the fact that certain totally outrageous and controversy-filled pacts had secretly been put into place. The pact designed to allow a large number of German and Japanese scientists to avoid prosecution for their Second World War-era war-crimes. “Outrageous” isn’t enough. Instead, those scientists secretly went to work for the U.S. Government – and that included working on the craft that crashed to earth outside of Roswell, New Mexico and which led to the infamous legend of the UFO crash. Some of those craft were piloted. Others had human guinea-pigs on board – handicapped people – who were strapped into gondolas and lifted high into the sky by huge balloon arrays, chiefly to further expand the scope of controversial work in the field of high-altitude exposure and early rocketry. In other words, had the truth of Roswell surfaced back then, the floodgates would almost certainly have opened wide, and the sinister treaty – with ardent Nazis and crazed Japanese scientists who had no qualms at all about using innocent people in nightmarish experiments – would have reared its ugly head. No one in officialdom wanted that to happen, so it was a case of burying the dark and disturbing truth of the diabolical human experimentation among a mass of tales of aliens from other worlds, flying saucers, dummies, and spy-balloons. Destroy all of the records. Deny everything that needs denying. Silence those who know too much. Create as many false leads as possible. Couldn’t be done? I can say with confidence that the approach has worked since July 1947 when the Roswell affair took place. The “E.T.” angle has served to be a secure cover.

As for the timeline that my 2005 book described, it went like this: During the latter stages of the Second World War, the Japanese military is working to perfect highly advanced balloons as weapons of war – to the extent that on June 4, 1945, a Japanese military spokesman states that their so-called Fugo balloon launches of the previous few months – balloons equipped with bombs and which result in a small number of fatalities on American soil – are merely the precursors for something far more dangerous, including large-scale attacks. The new balloons will be piloted by what were described as “death-defying” Japanese military personnel. The new balloons, American experts estimate, will be at least sixty feet in diameter and will be able to carry a pressurized gondola containing four relatively small men to a height of around 30,000 feet as the balloons travel upon their stratospheric, four-day flights across the Pacific to the United States. In addition, extensive wartime research is conducted by the Japanese Government’s Unit 731 – which performed unforgivable medical atrocities on captured people – and by Nazi scientists in the extremely controversial area of human experimentation. A large body of that same experimentation is devoted to better understanding the effects of high-altitude exposure on human beings and is undertaken, in part, on physically handicapped individuals.

At the close of hostilities, scientific, aviation and medical experts from Japan and Germany are secretly brought to the United States – via a secret project called Paperclip and its Japanese equivalent – where human experimentation and advanced aircraft research continues unabated and under just about the strictest security possible. President Clinton’s Advisory Committee on Human Radiation Experiments notes in the 1990s: “At least 1,600 scientists and their dependents were recruited and brought to the United States by Paperclip and its successor projects through the early 1970s.” The committee continues: “The ACHRE also notes with respect to the time period in question that a number of potentially important collections could not be located and were evidently lost or destroyed. Similarly, the Committee reveals, a number of those same document collections related to experiments undertaken in the fields of bio-medicine, defense and space exploration; and in the great majority of these cases only fragmentary data remained. Where programs were legitimately kept secret for national security reasons, states the Committee, the government often did not create or maintain adequate records, thereby preventing the public, and those most at risk, from learning the facts in a timely and complete fashion.”

In the aftermath of the War, a number of military research sites recruit Paperclip scientists with backgrounds in aerospace-medicine and ophthalmology. Those sites include the Air Force’s School of Aviation Medicine – from where experiments into total-body irradiation, space medicine, space biology and flash-blindness are undertaken – and the New Mexico-based White Sands Proving Ground. The latter becomes home to the V2 rockets developed by – and captured from – Nazi Germany during the War. In addition, at the same time that the Paperclip personnel are actively being brought to the United States, the Air Force’s Aero Medical Center gives its top priority to the translation of manuscripts providing a complete picture of German aviation medicine. Further advances are made in the field of aviation in post-war America: the Air Force awards to the Fairchild Engine and Airplane Corporation a contract that establishes Fairchild as the responsible agency of the NEPA nuclear aircraft project; and the Holloman Balloon Branch, Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, eventually goes on to become a recognized component of the space-race, via its involvement in what is known as the Discoverer program. Then, on July 1, 1947 – just a couple of days before the Foster Ranch incident happened – Major Curtis E. LeMay, Major General, U.S. Army, Deputy Chief of Air Staff for Research and Development, orders that research into the biological effects of radiation on Japanese individuals should begin.

In the summer of 1947, and against this backdrop of (a) secret tests on human subjects, (b) new and revolutionary aircraft aircraft- and secret balloon-based programs, and (c) an influx of scientists and doctors into the United States from Japan and Germany, a series of events and accidents occur on and near the White Sands Proving Ground, New Mexico, and that lead to the deliberate creation of cover-stories concerning crashed saucers and dead aliens. Witnesses at several crash sites report seeing the remains of unusual-looking aircraft and small bodies, some with enlarged, bald heads, and Asian appearances. One of these high-altitude incidents went off-course not too far from Roswell, New Mexico. You can see where all of this is going. And it’s not good. Not at all.