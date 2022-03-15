The World’s Most Famous Monsters, The Bigfoots: Not What They Appear To Be. It’s Much Stranger

The last few days I have focused on the stranger side of Mothman and the Loch Ness Monster(s). Today, my target is Bigfoot. After all, the Bigfoot creatures are – without any doubt, at all – the most famous of all monsters roaming out there in the woods and forests. Within the field of Cryptozoology, the overwhelming theory is that the Bigfoot are unknown / unidentified apes. And absolutely nothing else, at all. I see things very different, however. There is a very good reason for that: just like the Loch Ness Monsters and Mothman, I see significant supernatural activity linked to Bigfoot. Of course, most people in Cryptozoology (even my close friends in the field of Bigfoot) can’t bring themselves to go along with my thoughts on the creatures. I should stress that I am 100 percent sure that the Bigfoot beasts are real. They can be seen. They leave prints. They eat. But, it gets weirder: they disable people using acoustics. They can become invisible. There is a very unclear UFO connection to Bigfoot. And…well, you get what I’m saying. With that said, let’s look at the aspects of the Bigfoot puzzle that suggest the American apes are something more, something totally bizarre. Out of this world? Just maybe. Yep.

Ever thought about the connection between infrasound and the abilities of the creatures to elude us on an almost 100 percent degree? In simple terms, infrasound is an extremely low frequency sound, one which is significantly lower than 20HZ, which is the typical extreme of human hearing. A number of animals use infrasound as a means to communicate with each other. The long list includes giraffes, whales, and elephants. It’s a form of communication in the animal kingdom that can be highly effective for miles, even in excess of one hundred miles. There is another important aspect of infrasound: when it’s directed at humans it can provoke a wealth of unsettling physical sensations, as well as hallucinations of both the audio and visual kind. Even though there is little support for the infrasound theory as to how the Bigfoot can hide from us, there are those in the research field who have been the victims of Bigfoot’s infrasound.

Bigfoot expert Scott Carpenter reveals what happened to him: “I am not an acoustic expert or a scientist. My findings are based on observation and common sense. I think that I was under the influence of infrasound during my encounter with the Bigfoot on April 30th , 2010. The Bigfoot manipulated my perception and sanitized my memory. Even more disturbing was the fact that I did not react to observing the Bigfoot. I had to have initially recognized what it was and where it was hiding. I made two attempts to zoom in on the Bigfoot and get a close up video. Sometime during this process I was subjected to the influence of infrasound and strongly influenced or ‘brain washed’ into walking off. It is almost like my memory was wiped clean and I was given instructions to leave and I did.” Like it or like it not, the fact is that there are indeed more than a few such cases.

Moving on, there is the matter of the Bigfoot creatures talking to us mind-to-mind. Yes, I know: that’s really at the fringe. But, yet again – and just like with infrasound – there are people who have spoken on the record to such things. On a very similar path, the investigator Lon Strickler says: “Researcher and author Kewaunee Lapseritis maintains that the Bigfoot race was brought to Earth by the ‘Star People,’ long before human civilization even existed. His evidence is the creature’s use of telepathic communications, alleged hundreds of joint Bigfoot-UFO sightings going back over a hundred years and theoretical physics. He also stated that conventional Bigfoot investigators have not found the creature because they are limited in their belief that Bigfoot is ‘simply a relic hominid that never became extinct.”

How about an invisible Bigfoot? The website Native Languages notes: “The Bigfoot figure is common to the folklore of most Northwest Native American tribes. Native American Bigfoot legends usually describe the creatures as around 6-9 feet tall, very strong, hairy, uncivilized, and often foul-smelling, usually living in the woods and often foraging at night…In some Native stories, Bigfoot may have minor supernatural powers – the ability to turn invisible [italics mine], for example – but they are always considered physical creatures of the forest, not spirits or ghosts.”

Finally, the fact is there should not be any kind [italics mine] of cases concerning invisibility, mind-to-mind contact, and UFOs – the latter that usually appears in the form of small, ball of lights that flicker in the air and around the creatures. But, we do have such cases. And they are not rare. As I see it, yes, the Bigfoot creatures live. However, there is far more to them just being unknown animals. Much, much more. It’s unfortunate, though, that many people in the Bigfoot field dismiss such extremely strange things. Ironically, looking carefully at the weirder side of the Bigfoot puzzle just might allow us to see the truth of the creatures, what they are, and where they come from. Cuz it ain’t from here.