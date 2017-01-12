Bigfoot Spotted in Haunted Irish Forest

A woman walking recently in a forest in Northern Ireland stopped when her dogs sensed something strange. Trusting that they would protect her, she approached the area agitating them. While she didn’t see anything, she took a picture anyway. It’s a good thing she did because it showed something odd.

I haven’t got a clue what it is but when I saw it, it really freaked me out. It’s not like anything I’ve ever seen before.

Maxine Caulfield says she and her dogs were in the Slieveanorra Forest of County Antrim in the northwestern corner of Northern Ireland. What did she think the snow-dusted thing in photograph, the thing that may have spooked her dogs, was?

People were pointing out its face and saying it was Bigfoot. When you zoom in it really does look the body of a beast. Along with all the other history and rumors about the place, it really makes you think.

While some people thought it was a Bigfoot or Sasquatch, others saw just an odd-shaped snow-covered bush. But a few remembered the rumors ans history and saw a ghost or apparition. Some of the ghost stories can be traced back to October 3rd, 1942. On that date, a U.S. B-17 Flying Fortress on its way to Prestwick Airport in Scotland and eventually to Germany was separated from its squadron and crashed on Orra Mountain about 40 miles northwest of Belfast in the Slieveanorra Forest. Eight of the 10 crew members perished. Little was known about the plane or crew because information on it was classified for decades, adding to the mystery and the tales of ghosts. In 2012, 70 years after the crash, local resident Eamonn McBride raised the money to put up a memorial sign honoring the crew and hopefully putting to rest the rumors … and the ghosts.

That may have taken care of some of the ghosts of Slieveanorra Forest, but there are probably more. The original name of the mountain is Slieve-an-Aura, which means Hill of Battle. It’s the location of the 1583 Battle of Aura where the MacDonnells, led by Sorley Boy MacDonnell, defeated the McQuillans and O’Neills.

Throw in the fact that Slieveanorra Forest is near where St. Patrick allegedly banished the snakes from Ireland and you’ve got a location that is a potential hotbed of paranormal activity. Maxine Caulfield agrees.

It’s quite a remote area and it’s got some history with old Irish clans too. There’s a memorial to the air crash and I’ve found a wooden cross with a date engraved on it. It all adds up to some odd things going on.

Odd things indeed. Bigfoot, ghost, bush, saint, snakes or something else?

What do you see in Maxine’s picture?