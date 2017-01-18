British UFO Researcher Demands More Info on Police Sighting

I believe this British case is a major UFO event and should be the subject of a scientific enquiry.

Gary Heseltine – retired British police officer, editor of UFO Truth magazine and creator and manager of the PRUFOS (Police Reporting UFO Sightings) database – wants some answers about a UFO encounter on September 17, 2016, over Bristol Channel. A police helicopter belonging to the National Police Air Service (NPAS) in South Wales photographed a glowing orb using an infrared camera set to pick up heat-emitting objects. The video garnered much attention after NPAS St. Athan uploaded it on the Internet.

And then … nothing. When a police encounter with a UFO suddenly drops off the radar, it sounds like a cover-up to many people. People like Gary Heseltine. The retired Detective Constable in the British Transport police (1989-2013) saw a UFO in 1975 and heard the stories of many fellow police officers who had UFO sightings both on and off duty. In 2002 he set up the PRUFOS database to collect and record them. The database now has over 500 reports dating back to 1901, including a big one on September 17, 2016.

Heseltine says he has submitted several Freedom of Information Requests to South Wales police for flight maps and audio from the helicopter. To date, he has received nothing from his former fellow officers.

What I can say is that in my opinion the police have not been as open and transparent as they could have been.

With the interest shown after the recent release by the Chilean government of a similar infrared video showing an alleged UFO encounter with a Navy helicopter, Heseltine decided to present the Bristol Channel sighting to the media again in hopes that pressure might be applied to the NPAS to release more information on the incident.

Gary Heseltine is an experienced investigator of both police and UFO cases and has a long and award-winning (PRG Disclosoure Award and the Exopolitics Great Britain award) history of pursuing the details about UFO sightings by police officers. Has he discovered a cover-up? Will he be able to pry open the files on this intriguing case and obtain information regarding it? Only time will tell.

One thing is for certain … he’s already exposed the reluctance of his former organization – a group he’s dedicated himself to helping through PRUFOS – to disclose information.