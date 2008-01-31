MUPLUS+   Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today! LEARN MORE  

 
Close

Advertise here now!

 
 
wetzel04

Confronting a Pumpkinhead on the Road

 

Certainly, one of the strangest of all encounters of the monstrous variety occurred on the night of Saturday, November 8, 1958. The unlucky soul who had the misfortune to fall foul of the unearthly beast was Charles Wetzel, who at the time was driving his green, two-door, Buick Super along North Main Street, Riverside, California – near the Santa Ana River. As Wetzel reached one particular stretch of the road that had flooded, the radio of his car began to crackle loudly and in a highly distorted fashion. With the water levels high, and Wetzel trying to figure out what was wrong with the radio, he slowed down, purely and simply to ensure that he didn’t find himself driving off the side of the road. He didn’t know it at the time – but he soon would – that there were far worse things than a flooded road and a wonky radio.

As Wetzel continued to slowly negotiate the road, he was shocked to the core by the sight of an extraordinary creature that surfaced from the shadows, and, in brazen fashion, stood in the middle of the road, preventing Wetzel from going any further. He could only sit and stare, in a combination of fear and awe, as he tried to take in and comprehend thing that stood before him.

Humanoid in shape, and in excess of six feet in height, it had a large round head described as being “pumpkin”-like, glowing eyes, a prominent mouth that had beak-like qualities to it, and scaly skin that resembled leaves. The legs of the beast did not extend from beneath its torso, but from its sides. Add to that a pair of long, muscular arms and you have a definitive monster. What began as a bone-chilling stand-off quickly mutated into something else entirely. The reptile-man issued a loud, high-pitched noise that was part-scream and part-gurgle, after which it suddenly charged at Wetzel’s Buick. He could only sit, paralyzed with fear, as the scaly thing raced towards the hood of the vehicle, then lunged even closer and violently clawed the windshield.

Although it was good fortune that led Wetzel to have a rifle with him, by his own admission he was fearful about using it. Not because it might injure or kill the animal-man. Wetzel’s big concern was that if he fired through the windshield and failed to kill it, the shattered glass would allow the monster to reach inside and haul him out of the car. Possibly to tear him to pieces. With his body flooded with adrenalin, Wetzel took the only option he felt was available to him: he floored the accelerator, spun the wheels and shot away. In doing so, he ran the beast down, which was evident by the fact that Wetzel felt the car go over its large body.

While some might consider a story like this to be nothing more than a hoax, the likelihood is that it was not. The rationale for this is that Wetzel quickly reported the affair to the local police, who launched an investigation. It’s most unlikely that a hoaxer would run the risk of being charged for wasting police time or for filing a bogus report. Such was the seriousness with which the police took Wetzel’s story, they sent not just officers out to the scene, but a pack of bloodhounds too. The monster, whatever it was, was never found – dead or alive. There were, however, two pieces of evidence that corroborated Wetzel’s amazing experience: vicious-looking claw marks on the windshield and on the underside of the Buick. They were calling cards that Wetzel preferred to forget about – if he ever could.

 TAGS: , ,

VIEW ALL

Related Articles

4261852943_3b51772cc8_b
Chameleon Spit Is 400 Times Stickier Than Human Saliva

The extraordinary natural feats of chameleons are not just limited to their color-changing capacities– it turns out that they have seriously sticky saliva that enables them to catch prey up to a…

 
Read More

 0

large handprints
Stone Age Handprints on Egyptian Cave Wall Are Not Human

A mysterious cave on the border between Egypt and Libya just got a little more mysterious when anthropologists studying the small handprints on the walls determined they’re not from humans but from…

 
Read More

 3

beardeddrago
Some Reptiles Dream Just Like Mammals and Birds Do

Do android reptiles dream of electric flies? If Philip K. Dick were alive today, would he write a post-apocalyptic novel based on the latest news that some reptiles dream like mammals and…

 
Read More

 0

 
 
 
 