What’s in the Newly Released CIA Files on Psychics and UFOs?

The American public can access these documents from the comfort of their homes.

Approximately 13 million pages of declassified documents from the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) were released online this week and are available for viewing in the CIA’s Electronic Reading Room on its website, which can be accessed by anyone. The documents include formerly classified information on UFO sightings, psychic experiments and other paranormal subjects.

Where should you begin your search? Start with Uri Geller. According to his files, the self-proclaimed psychic was tested by the CIA in 1973 and “demonstrated his paranormal perceptual ability in a convincing and unambiguous manner.” That meant he was able to reproduce pictures of grapes drawn by agents in a sealed room.

The next thing to look for in the database is how this related to the development of the Stargate Project in 1978 whose purpose was to investigate the use of such psychic abilities, especially over long distances, in military and intelligence operations. One document details how the CIA recruited subjects and attempted to train them to become a psychic weapon for which there is “no known defense.”

In view of the obvious military value of being able to disturb sensitive enemy equipment, it is to the advantage of the Army to assess the validity of the claims.

The CIA didn’t just investigate celebrity psychics and human mental weapons. One report called “Magician Walks Into The Laboratory” describes questioning a magician from Tbilisi, Georgia, who claimed his hands had healing powers. Why?

It would be well to register (for example, photograph) this strange phenomenon.

Once you’ve satisfied your thirst for psychic secrets, move on to the UFO files. One document estimated there have been at least 1,500 official reports of UFO sightings from 1947 up until the early 1990s (documents less than 25 years old are still classified) and 20 percent of them were listed as unexplained. One such unsolved event occurred in June 1966 on the border between Iran and what was then the USSR and the document included the eyewitness’ description.

We suddenly observed a brilliant white sphere approximating the colouration and intensity of [a] full bright moon. The sphere appeared suddenly and at the first sighting was approximately three times the size of a full moon. Toward the end of this period it became very faint and its enormous size seemed to fill the sky.

That witness might have benefited from reading the CIA’s now-declassified document on “How To Investigate a Flying Saucer.” Many other reports from around the world are more descriptive, including “two fiery disks” seen in 1952 above uranium mines in the former Belgian Congo that made a “penetrating hissing and buzzing sound” and another 1952 UFO in Spain seen “leaving a wide smoke trail.”

This is just the tip of the 800,000-document iceberg and you haven’t even begun to look at the Kissinger, Castro and Kennedy files.

Leave that to the political conspiracy theorists. Just type “UFO” in the search box and read what you’ve been missing.