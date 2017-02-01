Disc-Shaped “UFO” Spotted Hiding in Antarctica

What is it with Antarctica lately? More and more mysteries and strange phenomena keep being found on the icy southernmost continent. While I’d like to believe it’s a result of John Carpenter’s masterpiece The Thing, the recent increased attention from mystery hunters is most likely due to one of last year’s Wikileaks revelations involving Antarctica. The whistleblowing website leaked emails belonging to Democratic Party advisor John Podesta which contained unexplained photographs of several strange locations in Antarctica, some of which were claimed to contain evidence of UFOs or other anomalies. Since then, people have been scouring Google Earth images of Antarctica and discovering some surprising things.

While most of these have been written off as simply natural ice or rock formations, that hasn’t stopped YouTube detectives from digging up more Antarctic mysteries using Google Earth. Case in point: YouTube sleuths recently posted a video claiming to have discovered a disc-shaped “alien ship” being hidden near the South Pole.

This latest Google Earth find does indeed show some sort of almost perfectly round disc-shaped object poking out from underneath a rock formation.

The coordinates of the object’s location are -66.273354, 100.984661, which you can use to see for yourself on Google Earth. Yes, there is an oddly round something next to these rocks, but there are likely many plausible explanations for the shape. Melting ice could have formed a round depression as it sank into the surrounding snow, or wind could have created a small whirlwind effect as it blew into alcoves in the rock wall.

Just a few months ago, similar claims were made about satellite images which appeared to depict a “pyramid” poking out of the Antarctic snow. Ancient alien theories were naturally thrown around claiming visitors from space built an ancient civilization in Antarctica which was forgotten or intentionally covered up. Geologists, however, begged to differ; they argued that natural pyramid shapes can be found in mountain ranges all over the world.

As the world continues to shrink thanks to satellites, the internet, and worldwide exploration, Antarctica remains one of the last undiscovered frontiers. With so little mystery elsewhere, it’s natural that seekers have turned their attention to the icy South Pole in the search for the unknown. However much we’d all like to find alien ships lodged in the Antarctic ice, this one is likely another case of wanting to believe just a little too much.