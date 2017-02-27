MUPLUS+   Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today! LEARN MORE  

 
Girlfriend of Dead UFO Conspiracy Theorist is Now a Suspect

 

It was the death that rocked the UFO world in 2016. British ufologist and conspiracy theorist Max Spiers died in Warsaw, Poland, on July 16, 2016, just days before he was to speak at a conspiracy theory conference and just after allegedly vomiting two liters of a mysterious black liquid.

Your boy’s in trouble. If anything happens to me, investigate.

That was a text message Spiers sent to his mother before going to Poland. The investigation has proven difficult to undertake, let alone complete, but a new report from a prosecutor in Warsaw says the death is now being treated as involuntary manslaughter and the main suspect is Spiers’ girlfriend, Monika Duval – the same Monica Duval whose sofa he was found dead on.

The doctor started resuscitation which was not successful. As a result of the doctor’s decision, the police weren’t involved in conducting additional procedures. The information about Max Spiers’s death reached the prosecution office on August 30 when the body had already been transported to the UK. We couldn’t do a post-mortem which is essential in such cases.

That’s only one of many red flags that prompted prosecutor Lukasz Lapczynski to expand the investigation.

He was making a name for himself in the world of conspiracy theorists and had been invited to speak at a conference in Poland in July. He was staying with a woman who he had not known for long and she told me how she found him dead on the sofa.

That’s Vanessa Bates, Spier’s mother, who was concerned after the British Foreign Office declined to investigate circumstances surrounding her son’s mysterious death. Despite this, Lapczynski says Polish authorities also ended their investigation quickly, blocking his own.

Vanessa Bates wants answers on her son’s mysterious death

Then there’s Spiers’ own investigations. He was known to be digging into UFO sightings, alleged cover-ups and more things that may have put his life in danger.

He was going to expose black magic. He was going to expose some of the stuff that he was working on involving political leaders and celebrities. We had both been due to go to a conference to speak about it.

That quote came from Spiers’ fiancée, Sarah Adams, who said after his death that they were both getting death threats.

Wait … fiancée? What about the girlfriend in Poland?

While away from his family and fiancée in England, Spiers was staying with his reported girlfriend, science fiction writer Monika Duval, in Warsaw, who allegedly witnessed him vomiting the black fluid and was there when he died. That apparently wasn’t enough to investigate in July 2016 but prosecutor Lapczynski says the nature of their relationship will be determined during his investigation.

The conference Max Spiers was scheduled to speak at before his mysterious death

What about the black magic amongst politicians and celebrities? It looks like that’s out of the jurisdiction of prosecutor Lapczynski. However, if it’s determined that Sarah Adams should be charged with involuntary manslaughter, there’s no doubt the work Spiers was doing should (and hopefully will) be investigated.

Dead men tell no tales. That’s what prosecutors are for. Let’s hope Lapczynski can do his job before anything else happens.

  • BW

    However, if it’s determined that Sarah Adams should be charged with
    involuntary manslaughter, there’s no doubt the work Spiers was doing
    should (and hopefully will) be investigated.

    This part is confusing. If Spiers was poisoned, the odds are that Duval should be a suspect if he was at her place for any period of time more than a few hours at the point he died.

 
 
 
 