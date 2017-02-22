Police in UK Respond to UFO Sightings and Alien Abductions

A recent Freedom of Information request featured in a UK newspaper states that British police officers responded to eight UFO reports in the last two years.

While no evidence was found by the officers, police were dispatched to emergency calls in Pendle Hill, Burnley, Fleetwood, Lytham St Annes, and several other places in 2015. In March of 2016, officers were also sent to investigate a suspected alien abduction in Accrington, and they were also notified that a UFO landed in Marsden Park, Nelson.

In September 2017, a police helicopter captured footage of a strange object on its infrared camera over Bristol Channel. The video was uploaded to YouTube and caused significant debate, as well as charges of conspiracy and cover-up.

Police encountering UFOs while on duty is not a strictly British phenomenon. Many cases in the United States, and across the world, have the fuzz engaging with strange lights in the sky. In August of 2014, police officers were dispatched to a call in Lower Paxton, Pennsylvania, where a witness watched a UFO for 20 minutes. The officers arrived at the scene, contacted the local airport and military base, and made an official report that the object they saw that night was totally out of the ordinary.

In regards to the UK police sightings, while it might seem like a waste of money and resources to send police officers to a UFO sighting, there is some justification to entertain such calls.

A police spokesman stated that officers are only deployed when the emergency call operator feels that the sighting or event may pose any risk, threat or harm to people in the area.

Sometimes these calls are not what they may seem so a potential UFO call could be a suspicious light or suspicious movement that could mean any number of things and we would assess and deploy officers if required, or there could be a concern for the caller’s welfare.

Whether it is fact or fiction, strange lights in the sky seem to be pretty common, but actually having police officers show up to a 911 call concerning a UFO is definitely rare.