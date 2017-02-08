MUPLUS+   Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today! LEARN MORE  

 
Close

Advertise here now!

 
 

The Aztecs May Have Been Wiped Out by Salmonella

 

The story of the Aztecs is well known. After dominating much of Mesoamerica for three centuries, European diseases brought by Spanish invaders led by Hernán Cortés nearly wiped them out. The native word for these epidemics was cocoliztli (pestilence) and the worst occurred between 1545 and 1550 when 80 percent of the Aztecs died – upwards of 18 million people. That kind of “pestilence” can be caused by measles, smallpox or typhus and it has been assumed that one, if not all three, were responsible. But it’s never been proven by DNA analysis. That test has finally been run on human remains from this scourge and the surprise finding was not any of those but an early form of salmonella.

Salmonella

Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History in Germany went to a burial ground in the Oaxacan highlands of southern Mexico and extracted DNA from the teeth of 24 people believed to have died during the cocoliztli. According to their report in the pre-print site bioRxiv, several of the teeth showed that they came from humans infected with Salmonella Paratyphi C, a severe form of Salmonella enterica which causes paratyphoid fever, a bacterial infection with the same symptoms and contagious effects as typhoid fever.

We propose that S. Paratyphi C contributed to the population decline during the 1545 cocoliztli outbreak in Mexico.

According to the report, “contributed to the population decline” means the disease was easily spread via the notorious fecal-matter-in-water-due-to-poor-sanitary-conditions method, killing 10-15 percent of those exposed to it. An account by a Franciscan historian describes the aftermath:

In the cities and large towns, big ditches were dug, and from morning to sunset the priests did nothing else but carry the dead bodies and throw them into the ditches.

The arrival of cocoliztli

For those who need more proof of where it came from, a separate study found evidence of Salmonella Paratyphi C in a young woman buried in Norway in the year 1200. Fortunately, this form of salmonella is extremely rare – but not extinct – today.

However, this new DNA evidence means it may have caused fatal epidemics in other areas that were once blamed on different bacterial or virus-caused diseases. It also reminds us how contagious and deadly the salmonella bacteria still is today.

Thanks, Cortés.

 TAGS: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

VIEW ALL

Related Articles

Robots Fight Fires, Run Hotels and Get Religion

Robots have been everywhere in the news this past week so let’s get right to the stories. At the Naval Future Force Science & Technology Expo in Washington, D.C., the Shipboard Autonomous…

 
Read More

 2

Bigger Brains Not Better When Battling Extinction

The bigger their brains are, the faster they fall off the face of the Earth and become extinct. That’s the word from a new study which found that mammals with larger brains…

 
Read More

 0

Chinese Police Officials Caught Eating Real-Life Monster

It’s bad enough when humans create endangered species through hunting, pollution and other activities. It’s even worse when they knowingly dine on one of the last of a species – just to…

 
Read More

 2

  • James Moore

    Norwegians killed the Aztecs?

 
 
 
 