MUPLUS+   Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today! LEARN MORE  

 
Close

Advertise here now!

 
 

Mystery Noises Heard in the Sewers Below Derby, England

 

Despite being a fact of daily life and lying just below our feet in cities all around the world, sewer systems are places in which most of us never step foot (lucky for our shoes). For this reason, sewer systems remain places of mystery and folklore. Throughout most technologically developed cultures, urban sewer legends and myths of strange subterranean sewer dwellers persist in the modern imagination. While a race of eyeless Morlocks hasn’t been found yet, developments in Derby, England are hinting that something strange might be afoot in at least that city’s sewers.

Keep looking. They’re down there somewhere, waiting to eat your eyeballs.

Keep looking. They’re down there somewhere, waiting to eat your eyeballs.

According to the Derby Telegraph, emergency personnel were called on March 8 after residents reported unexplained knocking noises coming from nearby manholes. Another witness, described as a “teenage skateboarder at the scene who did not wish to be named” also reported hearing similar sounds a few days before this incident. Residents believed that an individual might have gotten trapped below the streets, but when firefighters lifted manhole covers, they found no one below ground. Fire service station manager Ben Smart believes the noises must have come from some other unidentified source:

We lifted the manhole but there is no way anyone could be down there. It is the sewer.

First responders arrived but found no explanation for the noises.

First responders arrived quickly but found no explanation for the noises.

However, local civil engineer and tunnel expert Derek Palmer claims that there are precedents for people being washed into the sewers below Derby:

It has happened before. Going back a while ago we had two guys washed from Markeaton Lane near the paddling pool to Darley Park. They were down in two big pipes sheltering there as it was raining. They had a thunderstorm and water came down quickly and they couldn’t get up. They got washed down into the culvert straight through to the river at Darley Park.

There are walkable tunnels under Derby’s streets, but civil engineers claim that there is no way to access the area from which the noises seemed to emanate. That leaves this one a mystery, then. What could have been making the noises? Bizarre mutated humanoids? Giant sewer alligators? Or just some punk kids having a laugh? For now, this one remains unsolved.

Is it C.H.U.D.s? I bet it's C.H.U.D.s.

Is it C.H.U.D.s? I bet it’s C.H.U.D.s.

 TAGS: , , , , , , , , , ,

VIEW ALL

Related Articles

British Public Asked To Hunt Down “Witches’ Marks”

Britain’s historical obsession with witchcraft is well-documented. Some medieval English churches contain prisons specifically for housing witches, and English women have toured the world under the auspices of spreading the teachings of…

 
Read More

 1

The Ghost Infested Island of Lake Huron

There are many allegedly haunted places in the world. Yet, most of the time these are solitary places of spookiness, anomalous locations that stand on their own; a house, a building, perhaps…

 
Read More

 7

The Arthurian Legends of Glastonbury Were PR Gimmicks

Hot on the heels of the revelation that the Loch Ness Monster may have been dreamed up to help business in the area comes another out of Glastonbury that the famous story…

 
Read More

 1

  • R. A.

    Jesus Christ I hope someone isn’t actually trapped down there somewhere. They could set up a listening device in case the sounds return, shouldn’t be difficult as most intersections have AV devices(traffic cams) already in place.

 
 
 
 