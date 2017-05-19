Canada Denies Shag Harbour UFO 50th Anniversary Funding

This year will mark the 50th anniversary of one of the best documented UFO incidents in history, and the community of Shag Harbour applied for a government grant to fund a large celebration. Alas, the Canadian government axed their request which has left organisers scrambling.

At around 11:20 pm on October 4th, 1967, the small fishing village of Shag Harbour in Nova Scotia, Canada was awakened to a loud whistling noise followed by the sound of a crash. A dozen of witnesses saw a bright illuminated object crash into the harbour, and watched for nearly 30 minutes as a bright round shape floated upon the water’s surface before it sank under the depths and vanished. Contacting the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the local detachment sent several officers to the location. Fearing an aeroplane crash, they contacted the Coastguard and the Navy. Local fishing boats went out into the bay to look for survivors, but nothing was ever found and no aircraft were reported missing.

The Shag Harbour UFO Incident is one of the best documented UFO incidents in history. Investigations were conducted by the RCMP, the Canadian Navy and Air force, as well as the US led Condon Committee. A media frenzy followed the event, and the Navy even spent several days after the event combing the sea floor looking for the object. Whatever the people of Shag Harbour saw that night, it has never been identified.

Canada is turning 150 years old this year, and to generate excitement, the Canadian government created a grant program called “Canada 150” to help fund major celebrations around the nation. The Shag Harbour Incident is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and the community wanted to do something special.

The society’s vice-president, Brock Zinck, said in an interview,