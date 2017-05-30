New Ancient Henge Found in England, This Time with Corpses

Archaeologists in England have unearthed a massive 4,000-year-old henge monument near a farm in Newbold-on-Stour, in Warwickshire County. The Neolithic site was discovered when construction crews began breaking ground on a new residential project. Compared to the more famous Stonehenge, this henge is rather austere. The site, or what’s been discovered of it, consists of a round segmented ditch surrounded by a raised embankment. It is believed that the mound enclosed the area for ritual or ceremonial purposes (although, what in archaeology isn’t?).

Even more intriguing, human burials have been found at the site along with the earthworks. The researchers were surprised to discover the skeletal remains in such good condition given how much development has taken place in the area over the millennia.

According to Archaeology Warwickshire, the burials were placed in significant locations, although researchers still aren’t sure what that significance might be:

The people had been buried carefully as none were placed on top of another and the three middle burials were facing west out from the henge, while the two outer ones were facing east, into the henge. This apparently deliberate arrangement suggests that the people being buried were a group of some kind, possibly family members and that the people burying them knew where the others were buried.

The archaeologists plan to conduct analyses of the remains to determine their ages and genders to try and determine if they were related in any way or perhaps used as human sacrifices. Similar finds in the area are building a body of evidence which could suggest the presence of an unknown ancient cult in the area.