Roswell: When Ufologists Turn On Ufologists

Over the past couple of weeks I have been busily promoting my latest book, The Roswell UFO Conspiracy. Taking into consideration the fact that I dismiss the idea that aliens crashed outside of Roswell in the summer of 1947 (I go down the dark and disturbing “human experimentation” path), it’s not surprising that more than a few people within Ufology have taken me to task for daring to suggest that Ufology’s Sacred Cow is nothing of the sort. The same thing happened when I wrote my 2005 book, Body Snatchers in the Desert – the new book being the sequel to Body Snatchers. Back in 2005, some people screamed and ranted (I ranted back at them – I don’t do screams). Others complained that I was causing problems for Ufology. My reply: “So what?”

In light of all the above, I expected a near-identical response to the new book. This time around, however, things are a bit different. Far more people – twelve years after Body Snatchers provoked raised blood-pressures in Ufology – have been willing to give the “human experimentation” angle for Roswell serious consideration. And there is something else, too. It’s something which was also pretty much absent in 2005. Namely, ufologists turning on ufologists, all as a result of their attempts to try and keep the E.T. flag flying for Roswell. I’ll explain what I mean by that.

Several people in the “aliens crashed at Roswell and no other theory is acceptable” camp asked me how I could even consider Roswell as a non-UFO event. Two of them cited the many references to “alien bodies” found on the Foster Ranch, New Mexico in July 1947. In response, I pointed out – correctly – that in his latest book on the Roswell affair, titled Roswell in the 21st Century, Kevin Randle now dismisses most of the claims/sources relative to such extraterrestrial corpses. This provoked various messages and emails to me, suggesting that Kevin didn’t know what he was talking about, or that he had been “gotten to,” as one worded it. So, for the ranters, not only am I the enemy, but now Kevin – who certainly does not rule out the E.T.-angle – is the enemy too. Matters don’t end there.

In The Roswell UFO Conspiracy, I include a chapter on John keel’s research into Roswell and his theories of a Japanese connection to the case. This led one fairly well-known Ufologist to inform me that anything provided by “that half-baked demonologist” could be considered completely useless. Another said much the same, suggesting that Keel’s words on Roswell were not even worthy of comment. I also mentioned in the book how the late UFO researcher Leonard Stringfield had been given the “Japanese bodies” angle way back in 1991. Stringfield suddenly became the bad guy to one “I want to believe”-driven soul who phoned me out of the blue. Ironically, there was probably no bigger believer in crashed saucer tales than Stringfield!

Then, there are the notorious Majestic 12 documents. After my interview on Greg Bishop’s Radio Misterioso, I got an email from a guy in San Diego who said that I was talking nonsense. How did he know? Because the Majestic 12 documents state that aliens crashed at Roswell, that’s how. I pointed out that – thirty years after the initial batch of papers first surfaced publicly – very, very few people in Ufology now believe the documents to be the real deal. I gave a few names of those researchers who seriously doubted the papers (Kevin again, and several more) and yet again the attack went away from me and was directed at the pro-UFO Roswell research community.

On top of this issue of pro-Roswell/E.T. Ufologsist turning on pro-Roswell/E.T. Ufologist (all specifically in the name of keeping the case “alive”), I detect a sense of panic. A fear that perhaps aliens didn’t crash at Roswell, after all. A worry that all those years of work might be worthless. But, also a determination to try and avoid even having to deal with such an unthinkable possibility. Interesting times…