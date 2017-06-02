Putin May Become the First Leader to Acknowledge ETs and UFOs

While whatever it is that’s going on between Washington and Moscow is shrouded in secrecy and intrigue, one man is openly proclaiming to the world that he is in talks with Russian officials that may eventually lead to Russian President Vladimir Putin becoming the first head of state to publicly acknowledge the existence of UFOs and extraterrestrials. Wait, what?

The man is Stephen Bassett, the executive director of the Paridigm Research Group International (PRG) and the first ET and UFO disclosure lobbyist in the U.S. In his mission to end alleged governmental suppression of the truth about alien contact, Bassett revealed this week that he spent the week of May 3 to May 10 in Moscow meeting with former Soviet and Russian military and agency officials who are now involved in that country’s own disclosure movement.

Part of the meeting was an interview of Bassett for a documentary. The PRG website details what was discussed:

During the interview, which will be broadcast in Russian in August, Bassett discussed various considerations that might prompt Russian President Vladimir Putin to make the first formal acknowledgment by a head of state regarding an extraterrestrial presence engaging the human race. PRG believes this may be the first time anyone has made this argument on Russian media inside or outside Russia.

Bassett and PRG worked during the recent presidential election with candidate Hillary Clinton and her campaign manager, John Podesta, to open U.S. government UFO files — an action which both promised to pursue. With Clinton’s loss, has Bassett given up on the current administration and decided to devote his attention to Vladimir Putin?

While humans have continued to destroy each other and the biosphere in which they live, there is a galaxy full of life waiting to be engaged. The extraterrestrial reality transcends politics, religion, race, and war. The embargo on this truth has accomplished nothing but delay the advancement of human civilization. Any number of heads of state could end this embargo at any time, and it can’t come soon enough.

That’s not the kind of statement that would endear Bassett to the current U.S. administration, especially his reference to humans destroying the biosphere. Does he really think that former KGB agent Vladimir Putin will switch from stealing secrets to revealing them?

What the keepers of the truth embargo either fail or refuse to realize is a post-disclosure world could be the bridge between the US, China and Russia that would permit the necessary geopolitical realignments setting a new course away from the seemingly permanent war economies wasting vital resources and keeping the world always on the brink.

It sounds more like Bassett is slyly starting a competition between the leaders of the U.S., Russia and China in an attempt to goad one to be the first.

Which one seems to be the most responsive to competition and goading? Will we have to wait until August to find out?