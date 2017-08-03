3-Fingered Alien Mummy Total: 20 Plus a Couple of Live Ones

Where is the capital of leaks, strange characters, cutthroat competition, questionable media and unbelievable claims? Move over, Washington … your ownership of that title is slowly being taken by Lima, Peru, where the race to reveal the true story of the three-fingered, three-toed, possibly alien mummies of Peru is heating up. The latest collection of news blasts puts DC to shame.

According to Express.co.uk — the go-to source for all things three-fingered, mummified and alien – the total of mummified beings found in an undisclosed cave by a guy named Mario is up to 20, with most of them being around two feet in length. This information comes from one of the new players in the three-fingered story – journalist Steve Mera. He went to Lima with his partner, Barry Fitzgerald, to observe whatever they could see firsthand of the alleged mummies brought to the rest of the world by Gaia.com and its team of video producers. Mera and Fitzgerald are producing their own series of videos based on their observations and analyses by experts they have sent their data to. They aim to disclaim or substantiate the revelations of Gaia.com, which just released news of tests being conducted on what appears to be a mummified baby.

In the first part of their documentary series, The Mysterious Bodies of Peru, (available on Mera’s Facebook page), Mera and Fitzgerald reveal that they were told the discoverer of the mummies claimed to have seen live beings running through the tunnels of the cave. Thierry Jamin, president of the Inkari Institute which claims it received the mummies from ‘Mario’, says he was told that:

“… they also saw live biological beings… entities two meters in size, but they escaped.”

There’s only one way to top a story of live aliens in a cave filled with at least 20 mummies of three-fingered aliens … fake news! Express.co.uk also published a dubious article with the headline: “Nazca Tomb: Shock ‘Roswell link’ made in ’20 alien bodies found in tomb’ probe.” Whoa! The mummies are linked to the Roswell incident? Sigh … not really. Mera was discussing the work Thierry Jamin does in attempting to keep artifacts in the hands of proper officials, museums and the people of Peru and out of the hands of those trying to sell them on the black market. He mentioned the similarity of this to an alleged artifact from the Roswell incident – a piece of “foil that unfolds itself” – which was obtained nefariously and sold in Asia for $8,000. Despite those dots being completely disconnected, Express.co.uk tried to connect them. Sigh again.

Despite that, Steve Mera and Barry Fitzgerald stand by their own effort “to conduct a painstaking and thorough investigation that encompasses physical examinations of the bodies, scrutinizing X-rays and scans, reviewing medical conclusions and being cast into the murky depths of the illegal black market.” Fitzgerald describes their reaction to what they saw and heard:

“Our heads were left spinning from what we were told and we were promised a lot more information.”

Promised a lot more? All right! Isn’t competition great?