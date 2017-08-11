Irish Politician Claims Fairies Are Responsible for Potholes

Reverence and respect for the little critters of nature runs deep in some socieities, often leading urban planners and governmental development agencies to revise construction projects to avoid impacting the natural world. Sometimes, such respect can extend to the realms of the supernatural. Mythical creatures like elves have been cited as reasons why construction projects should be scrapped throughout Europe, while one Canadian town recently built homes for their indigenous elvish populations. Just this week, an Irish politician took the opposite route, however, claiming that pesky, vengeful fairies are to blame for a series of potholes on a major Irish highway.

A large dip in a busy stretch of the N22 highway which stretches between County Kerry and County Cork has been repaired numerous times in recent memory, but mysteriously keeps sinking back into the ground. Danny Healy-Rae, a Teachta Dála, or member of the Irish Parliament, says that the road is likely being cursed by fairies in retaliation for human activity disturbing their sacred fairy forts.

Healy-Rae made the comments to The Irish Times, citing his own beliefs in the fairies:

There are numerous fairy forts in that area. I know that they are linked. Anyone that tampered with them back over the years paid a high price and had bad luck. That is what is responsible for the dip in the N22 which has occurred again, despite the council spending around €40,000 to repair it. I have a machine standing in the yard right now. And if someone told me to go out and knock a fairy fort or touch it, I would starve first.

For their own part, the Kerry County Council says the problems with the highway are due to “a deeper underlying subsoil/geotechnical problem.” Well, sure, but couldn’t fairies be responsible for those deeper underlying problems? Who’s to say they’re not? Other than, you know, scientists and sane, rational people. Healy-Rae previously made headlines by denying human impact on climate change and saying only God controls Earth’s climate. In other words, he fits right in with today’s politicians.

Fairies, please help us.