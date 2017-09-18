18.12 – MU Podcast

Vintage past-life recordings literally fell into our laps this week as we discovered mint vinyl records hidden in the sleeve of the old hardcover book ‘Encounters with the Past’. We reveal the recorded sessions and hear the visceral reactions from the hypnosis subjects.

We then dig deeper into the legend of Yamashita’s gold as Aaron connects the dots between corrupt Filipino politicians, secret US military agreements, booby trapped gold vaults, Golden buddhas, and hidden diamonds!

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.