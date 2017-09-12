Alleged Declassified CIA File Says Hitler Survived WWII

Allegations and conspiracy theories that Adolf Hitler might have actually survived are nothing new. It’s often claimed that Hitler escaped and that the Allies created the story of his death in order to fabricate a tidy ending to World War II. That story is once again circulating the internet, this time thanks to an alleged CIA memo which reveals a confidential informant reported knowing the whereabouts of Hitler in 1955.

The memo was sent from the CIA station chief in Venezuela to the CIA’s Western Hemisphere Division (WHD) chief. In the supposed CIA document, the station chief reports that one of their informants indicated that he/she had regular contact with Hitler in South America:

During the latter part of September 1955, a Phillip CITROEN, a German SS trooper, stated to him confidentially that Adolph HITLER is still alive. CITROEN claimed to have contacted HITLER about once a month in Colombia on his trip from Maracaibo to that country as an employee of the KNSM (Royal Dutch) Shipping Co. in Maracaibo. CITROEN indicated to CIMELODY-3’s friend that he took a picture with HITLER not too long ago, but did’ not show the photograph. He also stated that HITLER left Colombia for Argentina around January 1955.

As far as the document’s authenticity, who knows. While the memo does indeed to be hosted on the CIA’s Reading Room website where declassified documents and files can be read by the public, realistic-looking documents are easily created or manipulated in the age of Photoshop. Such is the dilemma in the Post-Truth era.

Me, I’m chalking this one up to agitprop. Especially when the memo itself calls this a “fantastic story.” I think the real story here is why a few Russian and pro-Russian news outlets are suddenly rehashing this old conspiracy.

So far, only a few British tabloids have picked up the story which seems to have originated from Russia’s Sputnik News and Turkey’s Daily Sabah. With all of the disinformation coming out of Russian news outlets, it’s hard to tell what might be propaganda or just plain fantasy. Clearly, someone or some entities have an interest in eroding the Western public’s trust in their leadership and the truths upon which their societies and histories are based.