Creepy Wide-Eyed Child Statues Terrify and Confuse English Town

The Iver District Council in Buckinghamshire, England grew tired of drivers speeding near schools. Rather than increasing police presence, installing traffic cameras, or constructing speed bumps, the council chose a stranger, creepier method: installing Children-of-the-Corn-esque statues of wide-eyed, staring children.

The statues were installed in an attempt to slow down traffic in areas around local schools, the reasoning being that the sight of children by the roadside would be enough to prevent drivers from speeding. Instead, the opposite is likely true, as the statues are generally freaking drivers right out. There are currently two statues, named Billy and Belinda, who stand by the road day and night to stare down and horrify unsuspecting drivers.

One Buckinghamshire local took to the council’s Facebook page to express her displeasure, writing “Oh no more scary looking children, just don’t go anywhere near them after a visit to the pub – will freak you out!”, while another writes “If I was a driver they would scare me into crashing, super creepy.”

Another Buckinghamshire resident, Alison Major told The Sun she believes the creepy statues will have little effect on traffic:

They look awful, they should have been a normal traffic bollard. They will be knocked over in no time or defaced with graffiti. When people know that it’s just a bollard they will just continue as normal as they get used to them so when a child does step out the potential for them to get hit is still there.

The Iver Parish Council stands by their decision, writing “Anything that we can do to raise driver awareness that there’s a school in the vicinity and young children on foot is a good thing!” I don’t know about you, but the sight of these two at night would be enough to make me speed up and get the hell out of there as fast as I could. And, just in case anyone is considering a little good ol’ fashioned vandalism to voice their displeasure with the creepy statues, the Council notes they have spares waiting in storage. Looks like Billy and Belinda are here to stay.