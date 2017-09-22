‘Ghost Ship’ Crewed by Mannequins Washes Up in Florida

The recent pair of hurricanes that ravaged America’s southern coastlines were significant not only for their awesome strength and size, but also for the anomalous phenomena which coincided with the storms. People around the world heard strange noises in the sky ahead of the storms, and the hurricanes dredged up strange wonders from beneath the seas and under the ground. The massive storm surges from both storms left a variety of bizarre-looking sea creatures stranded on land, some of which sparked intense online speculation about what the might be. An ancient wooden canoe was also found in Florida which could be up to 6,000 years old. Perhaps strangest of all, however, is a mysterious “ghost ship” discovered this week in Florida.

It looks like a ghost ship. Looks rough. It looks like it’s been abandoned a while.

That’s how Palm Bay resident Deena McCollum described the eerie sight discovered in the wake of Hurricane Irma. Residents of Melbourne Beach, Florida found the ship stranded on their shoreline on September 19th, nearly two weeks after the hurricane made landfall.

The ship is a 45-foot sailboat named “Cuki” and appears to have been abandoned for some years based on the rusted, antiquated equipment left aboard. Strangest of all? The only occupants of the boat appear to be two mannequins.

“Earlier today when I was out here, there were two mannequins on board. They survived it, too. So to me, that’s incredible that they survived that journey in a Category 5 hurricane,” said Tom Tobin, a charter pilot who lives near the area of shoreline where the boat was found. Some reports state the boat is registered to an incarcerated prisoner from Key West, while others claim that boat is registered out of New Rochelle, NY.

The mannequins aren’t saying much about how they got there and what they were doing aboard, so authorities aren’t quite sure how the boat managed to wash up ashore or where it came from.