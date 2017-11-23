Amateur Rocket Man Plans Flight to Prove Earth is Flat

Hot on the heels of the first ever Flat Earth International Conference (motto: Would you eat a ball of pizza?), an amateur rocket scientist is about to launch a homemade steam-powered (what’s that whistle?) craft into space (well, 1800 feet of space) in an attempt to prove his own belief that the Earth is flat (not to mention a few other conspiracy theories he touts) by bringing back a photograph of the flat planet (not to mention bringing himself back alive). Has the surreal once again surpassed the real?

“It’ll shut the door on this ball earth. I don’t believe in science. I know about aerodynamics and fluid dynamics and how things move through the air, about the certain size of rocket nozzles, and thrust. But that’s not science, that’s just a formula. There’s no difference between science and science fiction.”

That’s Mike Hughes in an interview in The Washington Post. Hughes does not appear to be related to real aviation pioneer Howard Hughes – he’s more like the late daredevil Evel Knievel of the ill-fated Snake Canyon rocket-powered motorcycle fame, although Hughes says he’s not a daredevil (even though his nickname is Mad Mike) but an engineer, albeit a homemade one. Hughes has one successful steam-powered flight to his credit – in 2014 he claimed to have set the world record of 1,374 feet for a manned steam-powered rocket. He tried to raise funds in 2016 for another flight, but his daytime limo-driver job doesn’t pay enough to budget for rocket parts.

That appears to be when Mad Mike became mad about the flat Earth. He called in to the Infinite Plane Society’s podcast and announced his conversion (in return for money?).

“We were kind of looking for new sponsors for this. And I’m a believer in the flat Earth. I researched it for several months.”

He also revealed his other conspiracy theories, like this one:

“John Glenn and Neil Armstrong are Freemasons. Once you understand that, you understand the roots of the deception.”

That was enough to inspire a flat-Earth GoFundMe campaign that raised $8,000 (and possibly paid for the sign on his rocket that reads “RESEARCH FLAT EARTH.” That rocket is ready to rumble on Saturday, November 25th, at a steam-powered 500 mph over the Mojave Desert ghost town of Amboy, California (no casualties and no witnesses?).

If Hughes is successful, he may impress a few rocket scientists … but will he convince anyone to join him in his flat earth beliefs like those touted at the conference held in North Carolina recently? Subjects discussed there included “NASA and Other Space Lies,” “Flat Earth with the Scientific Method,” “Waking Up to Mainstream Science Lies” and “Testing the Globe.”

We’ll find out on November 25th. Or will we? What if Mad Mike Hughes is really a NASA plant to distract the public from its other sinister plans? What if NASA is really a fake organization created by a secret society to hide the fact that the Earth is flat and run by aliens?

See how easy this is?