“Britain’s Roswell” to Receive Full Hollywood Makeover

During the past three-and-a-half decades, Britain’s most famous/notorious UFO case has been the subject of numerous books, articles and documentaries. It has also generated some of the most fierce and downright nasty feuds the UFO field has ever known. We are, of course, referring to the Rendlesham Forest incident, in which US military personnel bore witness to baffling events just outside of RAF Woodbridge near Rendlesham Forest, Suffolk, on the nights of December 26 and 28, 1980.

Despite having embedded itself firmly into UFO lore and having made the occasional dent in official culture as tabloid fodder, those Rendlesham UFOs—whatever they were—never managed to plant their landing gear fully into our pop-cultural landscape. That may be about to change, however.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures Television has teamed up with UK-based Eleventh Hour Films for Rendlesham, a major new TV drama based on the UFO incident(s).

The show is to be helmed by award-winning writer/director Joe Ahearne (Doctor Who). Co-producer Eve Gutierrez told the Hollywood Reporter:

“Joe is a master story-teller with a long-standing fascination for science-fiction so we were totally thrilled when the Rendlesham story sparked for him… Now, working with Sony Pictures Television, we are looking forward to bringing this timely, other-worldly story to the global market.”

President of international production at Sony Pictures Television, Wayne Garvie, added:

“The Cold War, Cruise Missiles, UFOs—Joe is taking extraordinary tales and giving them even more compelling twists. As a local lad, I can’t wait to see him bring his vision of Suffolk to the world.”

Ahearne himself remarked:

“When Eleventh Hour Films drew my attention to this extraordinary piece of British and American history it pressed all my buttons and I think it will do the same for a wide audience.”

It sounds like an ambitious project, and its source material is ripe for serious dramatic treatment. Could Rendlesham be the production that finally does justice to the mysterious events of those two fantastical nights in the harsh English winter of 1980, or will this sci-fi dramatization serve to further blur the boundaries between fact and fantasy in the popular consciousness? Either way, “Britain’s Roswell” is now set to receive it’s full Hollywood makeover and to join its iconic American cousin in the global spotlight.