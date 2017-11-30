Turkish University Has a Major in Ufology and ET Encounters

“I’m majoring in Ufology.”

If I heard a young person say this, my first thought would be that they’re on the football team and the “Science of Daydreaming” classes were full. However, if the young person showed an acceptance letter from Akdeniz University in Turkey, they’re telling the truth and their parents are in for a big surprise.

Erhan Kolbaşı told the Doğan News Agency that he offering the class because he wants students to be prepared for contact with extraterrestrials, including knowing the ins and outs of alien politics and galactic diplomacy. It’s nice that he’s preparing these young minds for diplomacy rather than warfare, even though he sees this contact leading to the “biggest change seen in the history of the world.”

What qualifies Erhan Kolbaşı to teach this program? He’s the deputy chair of the Sirius UFO Space Sciences Research Center in Istanbul, which was founded by ufologist Haktan Akdoğan, who is also the founder of the Istanbul UFO Museum and will help provide background material for the courses. According to the Doğan News Agency, the course is supposed to train students on the methodology and potential sources for finding UFO and ET information.

“We believe representatives from the world and extraterrestrial civilizations will soon be making official contact with each other. We think they will be in an open and mass contact.”

Kolbaşı says he expects this “open and mass contact” to occur “within 10 or 15 years,” which appears to be a strange prediction since he and Akdoğan both seem to concur that alien contact has already occurred numerous times and will be providing the ufology students with information on cover-ups and secret files.

Those cover-ups include their beliefs that aliens and crashed UFOs have provided humans with advanced technologies (at least at the time they were found) like fiber optic cables, microchips, night vision glasses and bullet-proof clothing. Details on this information alone would be worth the price of tuition (no tuition costs were given but Akdeniz University is a major college with 31,000 students, so it’s probably comparable to major public colleges in the U.S.) but Kolbaşı also hints that he may not be able to spill all of the secret beans because of MJ-12 or Majestic 12, the alleged secret committee formed by President Harry Truman in 1947 to investigate and collect data on aliens and UFOs, and later to suppress any information on the data.

Would you take a class like this if it were offered at one of your local colleges? Even if you weren’t on a football scholarship? Does that guy sitting next to you look like Tom DeLonge? Would you be concerned that the person following you back to the dorm wasn’t a creepy freshman but an MJ-12 agent or a Man in Black?

Just to be on the safe side, you may want to purposely fail the class.