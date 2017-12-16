16.24 – MU Plus+ Podcast

After revealing Lab 257 , Plum Island and the US government’s secret germ unit we shift frequencies to another “Cosmic Journey”.
This time we encounter squid implants, dating advice from Archangels, yodelling mantras and the power of the Pink Vortex.
