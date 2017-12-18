18.23 – MU Podcast

This week we pit the modern metrosexual against ancient cave men to decide the ultimate winner in the battle for manliness. Along the way we discover one-legged Aboriginal hopping hunters, oiled up casanovas, and the Yakuza’s jingle bells.
Our Plus+ extension then features terrifying experiments with chemical warfare in WWI and German spies that went to extreme cross-dressing lengths to conceal their weapons of mass destruction.
