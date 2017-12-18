18.24 – MU Podcast

After strange links between full moons and motorcycles, roadways and headless horsemen, and phantom self driving vehicles, we cover the latest news on the man who cemented his head into a microwave.
In our Plus extension we then venture into Chronobiology, the hidden power of timing, and finish on an “Urban Tantra” channeling session.
- Squarespace – Squarespace makes it easy to turn your ideas into unique websites. Use the offer code MU to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain.
- littleBits – The littleBits Droid Inventor Kit is here for the holidays. Check out the littleBits Droid Inventor kit at littleBits.com, Walmart, Amazon, and Apple.
Links
- Strange Link Found Between Full Moon and Motorcycle Deaths
- Spooky Tales of Real Phantom Ghost Riders
- Haunted Land: Investigations into Ancient Mysteries and Modern Day Phenomena
- UK surgeon admits signing initials on patients’ livers
- Indian woman arrested over ‘replacement husband plot’
- Man arrested as smelly socks unleash chaos on Indian bus
- Man ‘cements microwave to head’ in Wolverhampton
- Immigrants found superglued into the back of a lorry ‘survived by eating cargo of Belgian chocolate’