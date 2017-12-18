18.24 – MU Podcast

Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!

After strange links between full moons and motorcycles, roadways and headless horsemen, and phantom self driving vehicles, we cover the latest news on the man who cemented his head into a microwave.

In our Plus extension we then venture into Chronobiology, the hidden power of timing, and finish on an “Urban Tantra” channeling session.

Squarespace – Squarespace makes it easy to turn your ideas into unique websites. Use the offer code MU to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain.

littleBits – The littleBits Droid Inventor Kit is here for the holidays. Check out the littleBits Droid Inventor kit at littleBits.com, Walmart, Amazon, and Apple.

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.