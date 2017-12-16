Kendrick Lamar Wants You to Believe His UFO and Abduction Experience

Everybody lookin’ at you crazy (crazy!)

What you gonna do? (what you gonna do?)

Lift up your head and keep moving (keep moving)

Or let the paranoia haunt you (haunt you)?

If those lyrics from the song “i” by Grammy Award winning rapper and songwriter Kendrick Lamar make you wonder if he’s being haunted by seeing a UFO and possibly from being abducted by extraterrestrials, you’re obviously not familiar with his works … or you heard him talk about those personal experiences on the radio this week. Who do you think was more scared … Kendrick or the aliens?

“Nobody believed me then and [nobody] believes me now. I probably shouldn’t even be talking about it… [but] I’m going to stand my ground. It’s just something I can’t really describe, because it just sounds like, ‘OK, you just saw a dart go past.’ That shit don’t make sense … I remember this. Words just can’t describe – it was just a surreal moment.”

The discussion took place on The Howard Stern Show. Kendrick revealed to co-host Robin Quivers that he saw a UFO as a 6-year-old in Compton (this is starting to sound like a movie plot) and, while it may not have haunted him, it has stuck with him in a “surreal” way. How surreal? He speculated that, although he doesn’t remember it, he may have been abducted and it influenced his career choice.

“That’s probably why I’m doing music right now. Who knows. They probably gave me the energy.”

This could be chalked up as another instance where guests say strange things just because they’re on the Howard Stern Show … except it’s not the first time Kendrick has talked about his close encounter. In late 2014, he told the same story to another radio host, JoJo Wright, but apparently no one believed him then either, so he was back two years later on a different show with the same story and plea to be believed.

Kendrick is a spiritual artist who talks about having a greater purpose. Did that belief come from religion or his alien encounter? Or did it come from the influence of his name? Kendrick was named after Eddie Kendricks, an original member of The Temptations, who sang about being on “Cloud Nine.” Then again, they also sang about what they saw out their window being “Just My Imagination.”

Do artists like Kendrick Lamar attract extraterrestrials or are they just more open to seeing them? Is it time to believe Kendrick?