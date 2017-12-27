M.I.B.: More On Camera-Based Curiosities

In a recent article here at Mysterious Universe, Brent Swancer addressed the issue of the Men in Black caught on film – whether in photographs or footage. Brent states in his article: “Nick Redfern has covered in far more detail than I intend to go into here. However, what has always intrigued me are the times when these frightening and creepy specters have actually been allegedly photographed or even filmed, and there are actually a few cases where this has allegedly happened. This is what I plan to delve into here, so let’s take a look.”

You can find Brent’s article at this link.

Reading Brent’s article brought to mind something that ties in with what he was saying, but from the exact opposite angle. I’ll explain what I mean by that. Brent focused on cases when and where the MIB were captured on film. There are, however, certain incidents in which the MIB should have appeared on photos but didn’t. A perfect example is that of Graham Elliott, a man I met in 1998, at the annual, Leeds, England-based conference of the now-defunct UFO Magazine. Elliott was a postman who had a strange story to tell. In late November 1996, and in the early hours of the morning, he had a very strange dream. According to Elliott, he underwent what can only be termed a classic “alien abduction” experience. Elliott was significantly traumatized by the whole thing, particularly the graphic and realistic nature of what he hoped was a nightmare but which may have been something more.

Elliott told me that two days after the encounter something strange happened: he had the day off work and was planning on sweeping the front yard clear of leaves. He opened the front-door and was confronted by the sight of an old 1960s-era Jaguar car, totally black in color. It was parked outside his house with no sign of its driver. Elliott didn’t think much of it, aside from the fact that it was a cool-looking car. He went inside the house to tell his wife to come and have a look at the car. When they got to the window, however, the “Car in Black” was gone. The next night, around 7:00 p.m. Elliott felt compelled to go to the window and look outside. There was the car; the very same one. There was one big difference: this time there was someone sitting in the car, although they couldn’t make out much more than that, due to the darkness and the small amount of illumination from the streetlights. This time, Elliott found the whole thing very odd. In seconds, the driver hit the road.

On the following Sunday afternoon, the car was back again. By now concerned rather than puzzled, Elliott grabbed his camera, opened the front-door and took a photo of the car “just to let [the driver] know.” In seconds, the man behind the wheel turned on the engine and drove off. The man was not seen again, and neither was the car. But, there was one very odd thing: when Elliott finally finished the 35mm roll of film and had it developed at a local store, the car was completely absent from the photo. It was, Elliott said to me, as if he had “just taken a picture of the street.” Tales of strange cars and the MIB abound, as this link shows. Moving on…

Denise Stoner is a woman with a notable background: she is the Director of the Florida Research Group affiliation of UFORCOP, a Mutual UFO Network National Abduction Research Team (ART) member, a Florida MUFON Field Investigator, a Star Team Member, and a former Florida MUFON, State Section Director, and Chief Investigator. She co-authored with Kathleen Marden The Alien Abduction Files, in 2013. Denise has an odd tale to tell that falls into this particular category of weirdness. In 2014, Denise had several eerie experiences that involved not just the MIB, but also the Women in Black.

She told me how it all went down: “Three feet from the front door to the right we have a monitor with microphone that shows us in color what/who may be at the door and what cars are parked directly in front of our home and the home to our left. A huge double wide window is next further right with wooden blinds closed most of the time. We live on one end of a T-shaped court – ours being the top of the T on the left side, once you turn the T upside down.

“Our dog sleeps in bed with us and this particular morning he did not wake up or move; my husband and I did not wake up. The doorbell was ringing and ringing and ringing like someone was playing a trick – a child, perhaps, and was going to run away when the door was answered. The strange thing was the fact that our dog did not bark and he should have at the first ring to warn us. I never heard it, my husband, who is a Vietnam Vet, never heard it. Our master- bedroom is just left of the front door and we hear everything. Our daughter called to us and said ‘Mom, you better come out here, there are two ladies with black clothes ringing the door bell and won’t stop.’ I jumped out of bed, now hearing the incessant ding-dong and beginning to figure one of our neighbors had an emergency. We all know each other and each one is willing to help out.

“I was no more than three or four seconds getting to the front door, my eyes already focusing on the monitor. There stood a woman who, to me resembled a person of Native American ethnic group, if I were to guess. She had shoulder length black hair with bangs, slightly tanned yet doughy looking skin, and dark, large black eyes looking straight into the camera. I could see that she had on a black jumper style dress with thinner than normal straps running over her shoulders to the bib portion of the dress – almost suspenders minus the clips. She had on a long sleeved under blouse in a dark shade of grey.

“Standing next to her was another woman identical to her in description only shorter in stature by a head. The height was difficult to judge due to the monitor, but she was not as tall as the lower portion of the camera, so I would say one was just over five-feet and the other just over four. I unlocked the door and swung it open only to discover there was no one there. Not a soul. I glanced down only seconds, just long enough to check the lock. My eyes were no longer on the monitor but the door and then the porch. Again, a matter of seconds. I am now looking at an empty porch, the house next door, an empty parking lot (I can identify all my neighbors’ cars), grass walk-through on the left and right, and a sidewalk to the street straight ahead between two homes. There is no way possible these two women could get to any of these described places in the time I opened my front door.”

Denise’s case is somewhat different to that of Graham Elliott, in the sense that Denise could see the two Women in Black on the camera’s monitor, but they couldn’t be seen in-person.

And, finally, there’s the case of a young man named Jordan, who lives in Edinburg, Texas. He contacted me in January 2017, after reading my Women in Black book. Jordan claimed to have photographed two MIB lurking on his family’s property in the summer of 2016, a few days after he saw a strange green light – roughly around the size of a basketball – hovering over the front-yard on what was a warm, clear and bright early evening. The “ball of energy” was only in sight for a few seconds, after which it simply vanished.

As for the pair of MIB that Jordan photographed, well, here’s the problem: Jordan sent me the photo and, yes, it does show the driveway and the front-yard, but the MIB are absent. Of course, trying to prove that the photo is of some significance is extremely difficult. Impossible, in fact. Of course, the skeptic would likely say that Jordan had taken a shot of the front-yard at night and then conjured up a story to support his claims. But, I had the chance to meet Jordan a couple of months later, when I spoke at Edinburg’s annual “Out Of This World Festival.” He came across genuinely puzzled and certainly not someone looking for anything at all in the way of publicity.

I have several other cases along these lines in my files, but by now you get the picture. Add them to the photo angle described by Brent Swancer in his article, and what we have is evidence of something very strange when it comes to the MIB and cameras. Something very strange, indeed.