‘Time Traveler’ to Run for President and Reveal the Technology

Is it too early to announce plans to run for president in 2020 (unless you’re the incumbent)? If the candidate claimed to be a time traveler, would you be worried that he already knows what’s going to happen between now and then and is positioning himself to save (or take over) the country? That alleged time traveler is Andrew Basiago and he not only is running for president (again) but has promised to reveal details about the government’s alleged Project Pegasus, which he claims developed a time machine during the Cold War that he himself rode in back to Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address and the Ford Theater the night of his assassination … and he has a photograph to prove it. Shouldn’t he go back and get some compromising photographs of his opponent?

Unfortunately, Basiago no longer has access to the time machine. Perhaps that’s why his campaign platform includes exposing Project Pegasus for what he says it was – a successful project that required a huge amount of taxpayer money but gave no return because the government decided it was too dangerous and shut it down. Now THAT’S how to develop a conspiracy theory without resorting to pizza.

No pizza but nonetheless plenty of politicians. Basiago claims that the CIA used the time machine to identify future presidential candidates and prepare them for their future occupation. He says those candidates included both Bushes, Barack Obama and Donald Trump. Surprisingly, for someone running himself, he doesn’t mention whether the CIA visited him as a child.

That may be because he himself was a child when he traveled in time while his father worked for Project Pegasus. Basiago says that, in addition to visiting the times of Lincoln (and bumping into himself on a different trip), he traveled back a million years, visited the future (2045) and went to Mars (teleported, not time traveled) where he saw living beings.

You’re probably saying to yourself, “He sounds as sane as anyone else running for president these days” and you’re probably right. His statements on his website sound like his heart is in the right place:

“Today, Andrew D. Basiago is running for President of the United States with a New Agenda for a New America. He has vowed that if elected President, he will lead the American people into a bold, new era of Truth, Reform, and Innovation as great as they are great. Join us in supporting Andy in his quest to establish a Presidency as honest, just, and ingenious as the American people.”

For those who aren’t sure if Tom DeLonge will keep his promise of full disclosure what he knows about secret UFO files, Basiago’s 100 proposals in his New Agenda contain things like:

The President should end the ET cover-up in a live, televised address to the American people.

The President should disclose the fact that atomic explosions on Earth attracted the ETs.

The President should craft an ET contact policy that anticipates a diversity of ET visitors to Earth.

The President should answer questions that the American people have about NASA’s lunar program.

The President should disclose the existence of the secret US presence on the Red Planet.

The President should declassify the secret space program and treaties with off-planet civilizations.

There’s 94 more where those came from.

If you’d like a time traveling, Mars visiting, alien revealing president, check out Andrew Basiago’s website and make sure you’re registered to vote (a good idea anyway).