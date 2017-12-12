UFO or Solar Simulator Claimed Over Crazy Horse Memorial

Sometimes the speculation on what a UFO might be is more informative than the photo or video itself. Such is the case of a recent pair of photos of the Crazy Horse Memorial in South Dakota that show what appears to be a hexagon of lights that speculators claim is a spaceship (not surprising) or a solar simulator – a what?

The photos – attributed to a ‘Jonathon’ with no last name – appear to have been uploaded first by youtuber MB Bradbury (MrMBB333) in a video titled “Hovering Hexagon “UAP” above Crazy Horse Monument, S Dakota.” ‘UAP’ is an Unidentified Aerial Phenomena and this definitely qualifies as a phenomena but the first two are up for debate. The two photos are very similar and the UAP can best be described as a hexagon filled with lines of lights that appears to be above the monument. There’s no video and no other info. (You can see the photos in the video here.)

The mountain monument (similar to and near Mount Rushmore), if and when it’s completed, is to depict the Oglala Lakota warrior, Crazy Horse, riding a horse and pointing into the distance. If completed, it would be the world’s largest sculpture, with the head alone being 30 percent larger than the heads on Mount Rushmore. Unfortunately, because of lack of funds and various controversies, the head is all that’s been completed.

Why would a alien spacecraft or a large floating ET be interested in the Crazy Horse Memorial? That’s hard to say. Many Native Americans don’t like the idea of making a mountain into something that will make a mountain of money for people who aren’t Native Americans. Could this be the spirit of Crazy Horse, whose burial site is unknown and whose face was never photographed, registering his complaint in the form of a hexagon of lights?

A more interesting suggestion offered by a number of the video’s commenters is that the hexagon is actually a solar or sun simulator. This is a light array designed to approximate sunlight that is normally used on the ground in laboratories to test solar cells, sun screens and materials that protect from direct sunlight or need to withstand it. The world’s largest sun simulator was tested earlier this year at the German Aerospace Center (DLR) near Cologne. This array of 149 short-arc lamps (continuous output xenon lights) can produce light which is 10,000 times the intensity of the solar radiation at the Earth’ surface and temperatures reaching up to 3000°C.

NASA patented a sun simulator called STAR in the 1960s and a popular conspiracy theory is that the device would actually be placed in orbit. Why? Answers and guesses run the gamut from using it to hide Planet X (or Nibiru) to hiding a second sun (why would you use a fake sun to hide a real sun?) to preparing for an environmental crisis brought on by climate change or war to … you get the idea.

So, what exactly is this hexagonal UAP? The hexagon shape generally indicates this is probably a lens flare or some other camera condition caused by the six blades of the aperture overlapping to form a six-sided opening.

However, there’s still the possibility that Crazy Horse is messing with the tourists’ cameras until they go back to Mount Rushmore.