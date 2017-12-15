Unexplained Megacryometeors Are Falling on California Homes

To add to the seemingly increasing strangeness overhead in our skies, reports of so-called megacryometeors have been increasing lately. These anomalous balls of ice are believed to either fall from aircraft overhead or be the result of some unknown atmospheric activity. In many cases, however, aviation authorities claim no aircraft had overhead at the time of megacryometeors falling. Case in point: two California homeowners got the scares of their lives this week as anomalous massive chunks of ice fell from the skies, crashing through their homes and generally scaring the pants off of everyone. Like in most cases, the Federal Aviation Administration claims it knows nothing. The first case happened in San Bernardino, California at the home of 82-year-old Claudell Curry. Curry and his wife were enjoying a quiet evening at home on Sunday, December 10 when a horrible crashing sound came from their bedroom.

Upon entering their bedroom, the Currys found chunks of clear ice lying and debris from their ceiling littering the room. Had they been in bed, Curry told the San Bernardino Sun, the result would have been quite different:

That terrible noise, I never heard a noise like that before. We shiver every time we think we could have been in bed. The wife is still nervous, but we are doing OK. It was quite a traumatic experience.

It probably would have been more traumatic had the ice been blue, indicating it came from an airplane lavatory. Since it was clear like in other unexplained megacryometeor cases, its origin isn’t so easily identified. A similar case happened just a month prior only a few dozen miles away when another deadly chunk of ice fell through a home in Chino, California. The FAA hasn’t been able to identify a source for either case, as there were no commercial flights in the area on either date. The nearby March Air Reserve Base, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, and Camp Pendleton also deny responsibility, stating there are no planes kept on those bases.

Whatever the cause may be, something weird is going on in the skies lately. Unexplained booms have been rocking the skies over North America, sometimes accompanied by unexplained debris. In a few cases, tight-lipped federal agents have shown up to whisk the debris away before onlookers and journalists get a good look. Could these booms and ice chunks indicate some off-the-books or clandestine aerospace activity?