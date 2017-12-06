Unexplained Wooden Structures in Santa Fe National Park Baffle Rangers

Forest Service officials and park rangers in the Santa Fe National Forest have discovered numerous mysterious structures which have them scrambling for explanations. The structures range in size but have all been constructed out of fallen trees and limbs, with some reaching over twenty feet tall and dozens of feet in diameter.

Whoever or whatever is building the structures seems to be accelerating its efforts, as more and more have been found in recent weeks. The Forest Service has no idea who is building them or why, but their response so far has been to dismantle any that are found. Bigfoot’s not gonna be happy.

The destruction of these mystery structures is to mitigate the forest fire threat they create. National Forest spokesperson Julie Anne Overton says whatever the structures are for, they are dangerous for the park and its visitors:

They may have as many as a thousand pieces of wood in them. The wood is seasoned and dry, and the design is similar to a classic kindling pyramid but on a much larger scale. And to exacerbate the obvious fire danger, people appear to be using fire rings inside many of the structures.

While some of the structures appear to be rudimentary teepee-like structures which could be used for shelter, others appear to be a solid cone of wood.

The Santa Fe National Park Service has issued a press release asking for any information about the mystery structures. According to the release, these structures are prohibited under under federal law and violators could face a fine of up to $5,000 and possible imprisonment for up to six months. Could some unknown cult rituals be afoot, or is this merely a reflection of growing economic turmoil which has left some of our neighbors searching for shelter wherever possible?