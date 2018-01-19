MU Podcast
19.01
Choose podcast version
You must be subscribed to an MU Plus+ plan to listen to extended episodes. Take a look at our Plus+ plans here and subscribe.
Download
Menu
Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!
LEARN MORE

19.01 – MU Podcast

We kick off our 2018 season with the worst of CES and the future of smart toilets before Aaron unravels the controversial “Dear David” saga that has sparked controversy.

We then look at state sponsored mind control programs and the hypnotic experiments performed on unwitting Princeton students in the 1960s.

Sponsors

  • Broadcast App – With Broadcast, you can find the best episodes from the best podcasts by seeing what your friends are listening to right now! Go to broadcastapp.co or search ‘broadcast community’ on the Apple App Store.
  • Squarespace – Make 2018 the year you turn your ideas into reality. Create a professional website with Squarespace. Use the offer code MU to get 10% off!

Links

Dear David

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.

Tags

Aaron Wright is one half of the Mysterious Universe team who brings expertise in the sciences. Ben and he formed 8th Kind Pty Ltd in 2008 to take MU to the next level.

You can follow Aaron on