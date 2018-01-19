19.02 – MU Podcast

This week we unravel the cosmic serpent to find the origins of life and the link between DNA and Ayahuasca visions. Could the building blocks of all life also be a conscious force that is capable of direct communication with our altered states of mind?

We then investigate new sightings of flying creatures in Mexico, return to winged WIBs, and crack open the counterfeit Yoni Egg economy.

Sponsors

The Walk – You, the listener, are casted as the main character, and through a case of mistaken

identity, you’re responsible for delivering a vital package that could save the world. Listen to The Walk on Apple podcasts or wherever you get your favourite shows.

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.