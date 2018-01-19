19.03 – MU Podcast

Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!

This week examine the work of Ohkado Masayuki, his investigations into reincarnation in Japan and children that remember ‘lives between lives’.

After some bizarre musical synchronicities we then head into our Plus+ extension with the infamous God Bears, modern day Mammoth sightings and the mystery of the Purple Tantra.

