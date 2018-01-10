Further Accounts of Clothed Monsters

Back in November 2016, I wrote an article here at Mysterious Universe titled “When Bigfoot Gets Stylish.” It was focused on what is undeniably one of the weirdest of all the various aspects of the Bigfoot controversy. Namely, reports in which people claim to have seen the creatures wearing clothes, usually tattered and torn. The article began as follows. QUOTE: “Without doubt, one of the most bizarre aspects of the Bigfoot phenomenon is that relative to nothing less than clothed Bigfoot! It’s one thing to encounter such a creature. It’s quite another, however, to see it fashionably attired in pants and shirts – well, kind of. Incredibly, such strange and controversial claims do exist.”

I continued in the article: “Cryptozoologist Loren Coleman says: ‘In the 1960s and 1970s, reports from the American West would occasionally surface of hairy bipedal Bigfoot being seen with tattered plaid shirts and ragged shorts on their bodies. In some research, there were intriguing attempts to relate these to files of paranormal encounters with sightings of upright entities said to be wearing ‘checkered shirts.’ (Within parapsychology, there is a subfield of study regarding ‘checkered shirted ghosts.’) Investigators generally did not know what to make of these Sasquatch wearing plaid shirts, but dutifully catalogued and filed them away, nevertheless.'” END OF QUOTE.

It should be noted though that it’s not just Bigfoot creatures that have reportedly been seen in clothes. In the March-April 2011 issue of FATE Magazine (issue no. 64) Chris O’Brien wrote an article titled “Skinwalkers and the Witchery Way.” O’Brien described the experience of a family who had a weird encounter in 1983, while driving on Navajo land in Colorado. The family said they encountered a large, humanoid creature that leapt at their vehicle and which “…had on a white and blue checkered shirt and long pants. Its arms were raised over its head, almost touching the top of the cab. It looked like a hairy man or a hairy animal in man’s clothing, but it didn’t look like an ape or anything like that. Its eyes were yellow and its mouth was open.”

As Linda Godfrey noted with regard to this case (in her Monsters Among Us), something which took the story further away from the issue of Bigfoot: “Yellow eye shine is normal for canines, but nothing else seemed normal about this being.”

Still on the matter of canines: I have many reports in my files of what have become known as “Phantom Black Dogs.” The phenomenon is one which was particularly prevalent in the U.K. in centuries long gone. It should be stressed, though, that such reports still sporadically surface to this day. It was the “PBD” legends which prompted Arthur Conan Doyle to write The Hound of the Baskervilles (which first appeared in the pages of The Strand Magazine from August 1901 to April 1902, and which was very soon afterwards published as a full-length novel).

Most of the reports I have on file tell of red-eyed dogs vanishing into nothing. Witnesses describe seeing the “animals” (if that’s what they are) lurking around old graveyards. Sometimes the location is a crossroads. On other occasions, it’s an old bridge. For the purposes of this article, I’ll share with you the precisely one case I have of a clothed Phantom Black Dog. The witness is a woman named Aileen who, at the time, was living in Barnstaple, England. As Aileen told me, she was walking home late one night in the winter of 1997 when she was startled by the sight of a large black dog crossing the otherwise deserted road. Much bigger than a normal dog, its eyes shone bright red. It clearly caught sight of Aileen, who was frozen to the spot (and not just because of the cold weather…). As if in response to her presence, the beast reared up onto its back legs. A cloak, with what Aileen described as “a monk’s hood,” suddenly appeared out of nowhere, covering the upright hound. The quickly-attired beast walked slowly backwards away from Aileen – still on two legs – and facing her all the time. When it was around fifty or sixty feet away, the Phantom Black Dog suddenly “wasn’t there anymore,” as Aileen worded it.

Neil Arnold tells the story of a woman named Corriene. She had a strange experience in the Kent, England village of Blue Bell Hill in 2003. It was the sighting of a sinister-looking figure. Neil said that the woman “stated that from a distance the figure appeared huge in build and covered in hair and she sensed it was not ‘real’ but gave off an air of malevolence. The figure marched towards her and she could see it had long hair and a beard, covering most of its face. The hulking figure was taller than six feet and appeared to have a loin cloth around its waist and furred boots.”

Perhaps someone should undertake a full-length, in-depth study of cases involving so-called “clothed monsters.” There may be more reports than many of us might assume.